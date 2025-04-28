The Importance of Traveling in Your 20s

When you’re young, you’re dumb. It’s just a fact of life. Our view of the world is narrow and small. We grow up in the bubble of where we’re from, who we know, and what we can access. We learn based on who we are surrounded by and their beliefs and norms. Some people stay there for their whole lives, burrowing inside their comfort zone. But those who decide to step outside of their little world will find so much more than they ever imagined. No matter where you’re from, traveling to a place outside of your natural circle can be an enlightening experience. The more we don’t know, the more we have to learn and explore. And what’s more exciting than that?

In the short twenty years I’ve been alive, I’ve had the incredible privilege of visiting twelve different countries. Whether I’d been alone or with other people, traveling has always provided me with some new insight into how the world works. With the immense access young people now have to travel guides, inspiration, and tips, there are many ways that they can see more of the world.

Learning independence while you’re young

Sightseeing, eating, and getting tattooed in Amsterdam (Credit: Sofia Wheelock)

Taking care of yourself is one of the most valuable skills one can possess. Without it, you’re a helpless child with no way of surviving in the real world. Caring for yourself, physically, mentally, emotionally, and creatively, is something so powerful, and yet so few can do it. Many people are not taught independence during their formative years, which hurts them in the long run. Traveling, either alone or with others, can provide you with incredibly valuable life skills.

One of the most crucial life skills that traveling will teach you is budgeting. And depending on where you travel to, the change in currency can make saving money even more important. It’s impossible to plan a trip without setting aside money and saving for different elements of it. The financial aspect of travel can seem incredibly intimidating. Most of the time, it is! But there are ways to minimize expenses and spend wisely in order to maximize your overall experience.

Traveling is one of the best ways to develop skills that will help you through life. Exposing yourself to new perspectives and ideas can help you become a more well-rounded person. It’s important to experience lifestyles, cultures, and social norms different from yours. Doing this can allow you to develop independence, social skills, and emotional growth.

View of Reykjavik, Iceland from the top of Hallgrimskirkja (Credit: Sofia Wheelock)

Figuring out what you want

Having no idea what you want to do with your life or career is a hundred percent normal. It’s a huge decision. There are a million different ways that you could go, and it can be overwhelming having so much freedom to choose.

Before I studied abroad, I had little to no idea which direction I wanted to take career-wise. I’ve always wanted to be a writer, sure, but I didn’t know the specifics. What kind of writing would I do? How would I begin my career as a writer? Would I want to work freelance or for a certain publication? These questions used to haunt me, but now, they excite me. Seeing more of the world and learning more about myself, my interests, and my goals has helped me ground my ambition and create a steady path for myself to follow after college.

Inside Diocletian’s Palace in Split, Croatia (Credit: Sofia Wheelock)

Taking the leap to move to another country (twice!) allowed me to explore and develop my passion for travel and incorporate it into my passion for writing. Allowing yourself to try new things and be more adventurous will lead you towards the things you love.

Whether you discover a love of travel, culture, art, history, or even just a love for a new place, this can lead you to places you never thought you’d go to. A common pattern among younger generations is immense pressure to know exactly what you want to do from a young age. Many people grow up with expectations set upon them to know exactly what they want to do for the rest of their lives. This is a huge decision and not one that should be made before you’re able to go out into the world as an adult and make your own choices.

Meeting new people in new places

One of, if not the, most important parts of my experiences abroad has been making friends in new places. From meeting people from my university back in Chicago during our month in Prague to buddying up with my English roommates in Bath, I’ve had the pleasure of making friends all over the world. Although we became friends due to what we have in common, our differences brought us together out of mutual curiosity. I learned so much about different cultures by meeting people from new places and observing the differences between my lifestyle and theirs.

Friends admiring the views of Dresden, Germany, from our room (Credit: Sofia Wheelock)

Meeting people from other countries can help broaden your worldview and put yourself into someone else’s shoes. Returning to the concept of growing up in a bubble, stepping outside the small world you’ve known can expand this bubble. Traveling solo is a perfect opportunity to put yourself out there and make friends in unexpected places.

One step at a time

Deciding that you want to travel at a young age can be an exciting endeavor. It is an opportunity to make decisions on your own and have an adventure in a place you’ve never been to. However, this can be daunting as well. Unknown places can seem intimidating, but I promise you that once you’re there, you won’t have time to be intimidated. You’ll be captivated by the culture, the people, the architecture, and the landscape no matter where you go. Your brain will be too busy admiring and adapting to be worried!

Traveling in your twenties can be an excellent way of introducing yourself to the world of adulthood. It forces you to be comfortable being in new and uncomfortable situations. It can help you to take responsibility for yourself and learn to be okay with being alone. If you’re looking to expand your horizons and teach yourself some valuable independence skills, visiting a new place could be the way to go.

Admiring the Cotswolds in Southwestern England (Credit: Sofia Wheelock)

Choosing to travel is a big decision, but it is one that I always recommend to younger people. You’ll be so glad that you did. Whether you go somewhere close to home or halfway across the planet, you’ll always have the opportunity to learn something new and discover more about yourself and the world.