10 Best Christmas Markets to Visit in the UK, According to TikTok

We all love a Christmas market, and there are plenty to choose from. No matter where you are, you can find one, and they never disappoint.

With December approaching, everyone has been preparing to get into the festive spirit. The shops have started making their Christmas displays, the radio played their first Christmas song the other day, and Christmas lights are being switched on worldwide. Mariah Carey even posted a video of her defrosting on social media.

TikTok feeds have also been getting festive with every influencer trying to convince you to buy a different make-up advent calendar because it’s supposedly the bargain of the year. If there is one thing everyone is looking forward to, it is the opening of the Christmas markets. If you aren’t in the Christmas spirit yet, there is nothing like a Christmas market to get you feeling all the Christmas vibes. Here are TikTok’s top ten Christmas markets to visit in the UK.

1. Manchester

Manchester Christmas markets are running from 10th November until 21st December this year and has over 225 stalls. They have some viral food stalls, including Crunch Korean Gansig and The Flat Baker. There are also plenty of Halal options like Pound Coin Bread, Dutch Mini Pancakes, and Oi Dumplings. You can find the stalls dotted around the city, with most stalls opening at 11 am and closing at 9 pm. They are hosting the Manchester Christmas Parade on Sunday, 3rd December and the Manchester Christmas Lights trail, which is the perfect place to take a festive picture. Of course, there is an ice rink in Cathedral Gardens if you fancy skating with your friends.

2. London

Now that Winter Wonderland charges entry, anyone living or visiting London can’t afford to miss London Christmas markets. There are so many to choose from, but the markets in Leicester Square are some of the people’s favourites. Open from 8th November until 7th January, entry is completely free. You can book tickets for additional shows such as La Clique, but to explore the stalls, you don’t have to worry about any of that. It is a bit on the pricey side when it comes to buying food and drink, but it’s a great day out, even just to visit.

3. Nottingham

Nottingham Winter Wonderland is open from 7th November to 31st December and has everything you could possibly need in a Christmas market. It has a great range of stalls whether you’re looking for food, drink, or gifts for loved ones. They also have loads of other things to do including a ski bar, live entertainment, a toboggan slide, and a Ferris wheel. It is a great place to go with friends during the Christmas season!

4. Edinburgh

If there is one place on the list to visit during the festive season, it is Edinburgh. The Christmas market is running from 17th November to 6th January.

If there is one place on the list to visit during the festive season, it is Edinburgh. The Christmas market is running from 17th November to 6th January. You will need tickets for the big wheel, the ice rink, and Santa’s stories, but access to the markets is free with no tickets required. Edinburgh also has a stunning Christmas lights trail at the Botanics. You do have to pay, but people definitely enjoy it and have it on their to-do lists when they visit during Christmas.

5. York

The York Christmas markets are much smaller than you might anticipate, but they have always been one of the favourites in the UK. They still have a great range of stalls to shop around at. The markets will be open from 16th November to 22nd December this year, and you can expect to see loads of locally carved artisan gifts. They also still have essential mulled wine and hot chocolate with Baileys stalls so that you won’t miss out on the Christmas classics. There’s also normally a carousel which is great fun for everyone too!

6. Bath

The Bath Christmas markets are so iconic one person commented under the video, ‘when Bath Christmas market goes up, it IS officially Christmas’. Opening a little later than the others around the country, you can visit from 23rd November until 10th of December. One great thing about the Bath Christmas markets is that they offer a preview of the market the day before, exclusively for the residents. The market spans the city center, and stalls are next to iconic monuments. It is a perfect spot whether you are just visiting or a local.

7. Chester

When it came to Christmas market content on TikTok, my for you page was flooded with footage of Chester Christmas Markets.

When it came to Christmas market content on TikTok, my for you page was flooded with footage of Chester Christmas Markets. Opening from 17th November until 21st December, there is plenty of time for people to go and explore the city while it is alive with the Christmas spirit. There are seventy traders, all situated in the square around the town hall, the new arcade, and the forum. The stunning backdrop for the markets is a big part of its popularity and part of the reason why people come from all over to visit. It is definitely one you should visit if you have the time.

8. Birmingham

The Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas market is the largest authentic market outside of Germany and Austria, extending up New Street to the glittering lights and festive music of the center in Victoria Square. You can visit from 2nd November until 24th December. There is so much to do including eating German Bratwurst (white or red sausage) and Brezel, listening to traditional carols and Christmas songs, and singing along with the famous singing moose.

9. Leeds

The Christmas market in Leeds is going to be huge this year and will run from 24th November to 22nd December.

The Christmas market in Leeds is going to be huge this year and will run from 24th November to 22nd December. This year will be the first time ever that streets and spaces all over the city center will be hosting traditional timber market stalls. They have created a map which can be found here. There will also be two outdoor bars, the Windmill bar and Apres at Sally’s, as well as family-friendly events and a Christmas Markets trail.

10. Glasgow

Finally, there are the Glasgow Winterfest Christmas markets at St Enoch Square, opening on 10th November until 30th December. They will have a new platform for local artists and a festive bar on top of the stalls and rides. Glasgow Winterfest will also have a second location at George Square which will be open from 25th November to 7th January. On top of all the standard attractions you can find at a Christmas market, you can also expect a silent disco.

Wherever you are in the country, there is something for everyone. If not, Christmas markets can be a great way to see another part of the country. If you aren’t feeling the Christmas spirit before going, you definitely will be feeling it after!