Lessons from TikTok: Turn Your Hobbies into Side Hustles

Turn your hobbies into side hustles using the power of social media!
Do you have a passion for something that keeps you awake at night with excitement? Perhaps you’ve always loved the idea of turning your hobby into a side hustle, but you’re not quite sure where to start. Well, you’re not alone!

More and more people are discovering the joy of transforming their interests into profitable ventures. So, let’s delve into various types of side hustles on TikTok that have successfully become thriving businesses.

1. Crafting and Handmade Goods

For those with a knack for crafting, this is a wonderful side hustle opportunity. Whether you create handmade jewelry, personalized home decor, or custom clothing, the possibilities are endless. Etsy, an online marketplace for handmade and vintage items, is a popular platform for crafters to sell their creations. TikTok is a fantastic place to showcase your craftsmanship and attract potential customers.

For instance, @thecraftghan on TikTok is run by a talented artist who creates unique and aesthetically pleasing layered textile signage pieces used in weddings, homes, offices, and more.

@thecraftghan

Fillable birth stats sign and matching #babymilestoneset #babyshowergiftideas #giftformomtobe #newborngiftideas #handpaintedgift

♬ original sound – Sickickmusic

2. Cooking and Baking

If your friends and family rave about your culinary skills, why not turn your kitchen adventures into a profitable side hustle? You can start a catering service, bake custom cakes, or even teach cooking classes. Social media platforms like TikTok are perfect for sharing your delicious creations and gathering a following.

@itsmacksmacs, one of TikTok’s favorite home bakers, specializes in exquisite cake designs and delicious treats. Her entertaining videos demonstrate baking techniques and showcase her delectable creations, attracting viewers and potential customers.

@itsmacksmacs

My first viral cake made with only 100 followers and now theres almost 300,000 of you. I could cry just thinking about it 🥹 love u guys 🥰🥹🫶💌😭 #smallbusiness #smallbusinesscheck #baker #baking #thebakery #bakerylife #homebaking #cake #cakedecorating #sugarcookiedecorating #sugarcookies #homebaker

♬ original sound – Mack

3. Writing and Blogging

Are you a wordsmith with a love for storytelling? Consider freelance writing, creating a blog, or even self-publishing books. Building an audience through TikTok is a great way to connect with potential readers or clients who appreciate your unique writing style.

Baron Ryan of @americanbaron offers writing tips, shares snippets of short stories, and engages with the writing community. This account not only showcases the author’s talents but also attracts aspiring writers who seek guidance and inspiration.

@americanbaron

Which one are you? #writer #writing #comedy tiktokwildlifeday

♬ Forest Nature – Mother Nature Sound FX

4. Photography and Art

For those who have a passion for photography or visual arts, there are numerous opportunities to turn your creative skills into a side hustle. Whether it’s selling your photography prints, offering art commissions, or providing photo editing services, platforms like Instagram and TikTok can help you gain exposure.

For instance, @bohdanlee is a skilled photographer who shares insights into photography techniques, behind-the-scenes looks at photo shoots, and stunning visual content. This account not only highlights the photographer’s talent but also promotes their services to a broader audience.

@bohdanlee

Street photography 🤝 minimalism #photography #photographer #aesthetic #cinematicphotography #streetphotography

♬ Le Monde – From Talk to Me – Richard Carter

5. Fitness and Wellness

If you’re passionate about health and fitness, consider becoming a personal trainer, offering online fitness classes, or sharing wellness tips. TikTok is an ideal platform to showcase your workout routines, healthy recipes, and motivational content.

@wellnessbynicolevictoria is a fitness enthusiast who shares workout routines, nutrition advice, and wellness inspiration. Her engaging content not only encourages viewers to lead a healthier lifestyle but also promotes her podcast and affiliate wellness products.

@wellnessbynicolevictoria

Im teaming up with @Mattress Firm to share the importance of a healthy morning routine✨. #healthandwellnesslifestyle #wellnesstips #wellnesshabits #mattressfirm #sleepsquad

♬ original sound – .

6. Gaming and Streaming

With the rise of esports and game streaming, turning your gaming hobby into a side hustle is entirely possible. Platforms like Twitch and YouTube Gaming provide opportunities to monetize your passion for gaming. TikTok can serve as a supplementary platform to share highlights and interact with your audience.

@rickster2344 is a TikTok account dedicated to all things gaming. He shares gaming clips, reviews, and even live-streaming announcements. He has built a strong following of 3.1 million users on TikTok which helps him generate income through user-generated content.

@rickster2344

Okay gamers so which one is better?

♬ The Beat Goes On – Instrumental – The Hit Crew

7. DIY and Home Improvement

If you have a talent for fixing things or enhancing your living space, you can turn your DIY skills into a side hustle. Offer your services as a handyman, create DIY tutorials, or even start a renovation consultancy. TikTok can be used to demonstrate your skills and connect with potential clients.

@the_avantgarde is a TikTok account run by a home improvement enthusiast who shares step-by-step DIY projects, home renovation tips, and creative decor ideas. Her engaging content not only inspires homeowners but also attracts potential clients looking for renovation or interior design services.

@the_avantgarde

Planning just got a whole lot easier, and maybe even a little addicting with Design Home. 🔗 in bi-o! Install Design Home before October 10 to play the NEWEST Tablescaping feature! #designhome #interiordesign #homedecor #tabledecor #homedesign #designinspo #ad

♬ Young Folks – Shindig Society

There are countless ways to explore your passion and turn your hobbies into side hustles. The key is to start small, be patient, and use social media platforms like TikTok to showcase your talents. With dedication and creativity, you can transform what you love into a fulfilling and profitable venture.

So go ahead, follow your passion, and let your hobby become your hustle!

I am a design fanatic with an insatiable appetite for pop culture and entertainment. I see the world through a creative lens, always on the lookout for new and exciting ways to express myself. When I'm not designing, I'm probably binge-watching the latest Netflix series or quoting lines from my favorite movies.

