Being Vegan isn’t Just for January. Here’s why I Chose A Vegan Lifestyle, And Some Tips For Newcomers

Veganism is spreading across the globe, with more people deciding to make sustainable choices regarding their food consumption. As Veganuary 2024 is coming to an end, I decided to share my reasons for choosing a vegan lifestyle. Plus, some tips for newcommers.
There has been a fast and sharp rise in numbers of people turning to veganism. This has not been much of a surprise. More people are becoming aware of the harms which animal produce industries cause, deciding to make change in their personal life.
Veganuary has been going on for ten years now since it started in 2014. For a whole month, hundred of thousands of people around the world give veganism a go for a whole month. People sign up for the challenge for one whole month for no charge, and daily support via emails. They are given recepies and tips on how to keep going and develop their ability to maintain a vegan lifestyle.
My journey for adopting a plant-based diet started when I became vegeterian at 16, and went on to becoming vegan a few years later. Eight years of abstaining from eating meat and eventually animal products, gave me some insights regarding starting your way with veganism. And with the help of our friends on social media- here are a few tips for everyone thinking of giving it a go.
Figure Out Your “Why”
For some, it is their dismay of consuming meat, or products which came from animals. Others are influenced more by ideologies regarding climate change and animal rights, whilst at times it is just the love of animals which drives people to change their consumption behaviours.
There are many reasons why you may want to commit to a vegan diet, but each person has one or two reasons which are at the core of their choice. What made you make the choice of switching to a vegan lifestyle?
@rasheetajoy talks about this in her TikTok:
Ease Into It
In the beginning, I cut off meat during weekdays, and on weekends still ate meat. By the second weekend, meat wasn’t appealing to me anymore. I continued to slowly took off dairy products, eggs, and everything else.
For most people, making such a big change could be quite overwhelming. That way, your body and mind will get used to your new diet one step at a time. This will make for an easier transition.
Make the transition gradual. This will also help you learn how to provide all the needed nutritions to your body with a vegan diet.
@myveganlady suggests a method of removing one thing at a time, and replacing it with something else.
Find The Best, Cheapest Vegan Options Around You For Dining Out
As a student, I am often in university from morning until evening. The best option, in my opinion, is to bring my own luch with me. But it also happens that I forget, or that I am too busy to make my lunch box.
Use Google and apps such as HappyCow to find the best vegan options around you. Find out where you can buy your coffee, what nice treats there are around you, and where are there proper lunches as well.
Familiarizing yourself with the options around your area will guarantee that you are not stuck looking for food when hungry.
Cut Yourself Some Slack
This may not be a popular opinion amongst vegans but sometimes, we slip.
Maybe your grandma just made your favourite, non-vegan cookies. Or maybe, you are sitting with friends in a restaurant and just can’t resist trying their food.
While there are replacements for most things, it could be difficult to abstain from what you know. Not being to harsh on yourself is important in the sense that it will allow you to bounce back quicker.
You will not feel as if you have failed, and maybe next time- you’ll know how to resist better. You could even look for ways to make or get the things you like! There are vegan alternatives for nearly everything by now!
Use Social Media!
Many food influencers have already turned to TikTok and Instagram to share easy, cheap, approachable recepies. It is no different with veganism!
You honestly do not have to look very hard. Just put “veganuary” into your search engine, or “easy vegan recepies” and so many results will come up!
Here are some suggestions for you anyway:
@maxlamanna is a glow-waste, vegan cook. His book was voted in 2023 “World’s Best Vegan Cookbook”. His vegan butter chicken is a great, easy one to try!
Lastly, @alfiecooks has some great recepies to share. His series “soup season” teaches you how to make the best soups. My personal favourite is his peas and mint soup- an absolute stunner!
So Now That Veganuary is Over- Why Should You Stay Vegan?
As said before, there is no one right answer. Being vegan is one of the most valuable ways in which you can minimize your carbon footprint as an individual. There are multiple health benefits, and moral benefits such as reducing harms to animals and the environment.
It is not an easy transition. But there are huge communities on Facebook and free challenges such as Veganuary, all guaranteed to help you in your journey.