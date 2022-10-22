Who’s in ‘The Stranger’ Starring Joel Edgerton?

The Stranger is a Netflix original thriller film starring Joel Edgerton as the leading role. This gripping story is saturated with suspenseful moments, and is definitely worth watching.

It’s based on Kate Kyriacou’s book The Sting: The Undercover Operation That Caught Daniel Morcombe’s Killer and is inspired by the heartbreaking, tragic true crime case of the abduction and murder of a 13-year-old boy, Daniel Morcombe.

Netflix’s The Stranger cast

Alongside Ray Winstone, Golden Globe nominee Joel Edgerton plays the protagonist named Mark. A member of the Rogue Film School, Edgerton is best known for his roles in Star Wars: Episode II- Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III- Revenge of the Sith. He has also appeared in

other highly successful films like King Arthur, Zero Dark Thirty, The Great Gatsby, Black Mass, Loving and Bright.

Here’s the cast list via IMDb below:

Peta Shannon as Detective E

Sean Harris as Henry Teague

Ewen Leslie as Milliken

Joel Edgerton as Mark

Jeff Lang as Milliken Offsider

Fletcher Humphrys as Detective Ikin

Steve Mouzakis as Paul

Mike Foenander as Heavy Man

Alan Dukes as John

Matthew Sunderland as Controller/Cleaner

Jada Alberts as Detective Rylett

Brendan Cooney as Senior Victorian Detective

Take a look at the gripping official trailer!