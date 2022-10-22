Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Who’s in ‘The Stranger’ Starring Joel Edgerton?

Avatar photo

Published

The Stranger, The Stranger release date, The Stranger cast, The Stranger plot
Image Credit: Netflix

The Stranger is a Netflix original thriller film starring Joel Edgerton as the leading role. This gripping story is saturated with suspenseful moments, and is definitely worth watching.

It’s based on Kate Kyriacou’s book The Sting: The Undercover Operation That Caught Daniel Morcombe’s Killer and is inspired by the heartbreaking, tragic true crime case of the abduction and murder of a 13-year-old boy, Daniel Morcombe.

Netflix’s The Stranger cast

Alongside Ray Winstone, Golden Globe nominee Joel Edgerton plays the protagonist named Mark. A member of the Rogue Film School, Edgerton is best known for his roles in Star Wars: Episode II- Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III- Revenge of the Sith. He has also appeared in
other highly successful films like King Arthur, Zero Dark Thirty, The Great Gatsby, Black Mass, Loving and Bright.

Here’s the cast list via IMDb below:

Peta Shannon as Detective E
Sean Harris as Henry Teague
Ewen Leslie as Milliken
Joel Edgerton as Mark
Jeff Lang as Milliken Offsider
Fletcher Humphrys as Detective Ikin
Steve Mouzakis as Paul
Mike Foenander as Heavy Man
Alan Dukes as John
Matthew Sunderland as Controller/Cleaner
Jada Alberts as Detective Rylett
Brendan Cooney as Senior Victorian Detective

Take a look at the gripping official trailer!

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

The Crown season 5, The Crown season 5 release date, The Crown season 5 cast The Crown season 5, The Crown season 5 release date, The Crown season 5 cast

Entertainment

‘The Crown’ Season 5: Everything You Need to Know About the New Season

The Crown, Netflix’s newest drama, is one of the most talked-about shows. After a strong debut in 2020, it was the first Netflix show...

17 mins ago
The Crown season 6, The Crown, The Crown season 6 plot The Crown season 6, The Crown, The Crown season 6 plot

Entertainment

‘The Crown’ Season 5: Netflix Says It Will ‘Not Show Car Crash’ Involving Princess Diana

Many people remember Princess Diana and still mourn her untimely death, even 20 years after the tragic accident. It’s still hard, especially for those...

27 mins ago
Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi, Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi release date, Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi cast Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi, Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi release date, Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi cast

Entertainment

‘Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi’: What is Netflix’s Latest Documentary Series About?

True crime fans have been rewarded with the addition of recent Netflix original programming like the Jeffrey Dahmer series and its follow-up Conversations with...

10 hours ago
The Stranger, The Stranger release date, The Stranger cast, The Stranger plot The Stranger, The Stranger release date, The Stranger cast, The Stranger plot

Entertainment

What is Australian Thriller ‘The Stranger’ Starring Joel Edgerton About?

The Stranger, a new film from Joel Edgerton on Netflix, is coming to a screen near you. If you want to know more about...

10 hours ago
Killer Sally, Killer Sally cast, Killer Sally plot, Killer Sally review Killer Sally, Killer Sally cast, Killer Sally plot, Killer Sally review

Entertainment

What is Netflix’s New True-Crime Docuseries ‘Killer Sally’ About?

A new true crime docuseries called Killer Sally is coming to Netflix next month. Here’s everything you need to know about it. “Killer Sally”...

10 hours ago
The Blacklist season 10, The Blacklist, The Blacklist new season The Blacklist season 10, The Blacklist, The Blacklist new season

Entertainment

When Does ‘Blacklist’ Season 10 Come Out on Netflix?

When we look at the most-watched shows on Netflix, season nine of The Blacklist makes a clear appearance. Fans have been eager to find...

10 hours ago
Barbarians season 2, Barbarians Barbarians season 2, Barbarians

Entertainment

‘Barbarians’ Season 2: Netflix Release Date & Time, Official Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More

If you enjoyed watching the German historical war drama, Barbarians when it first came out on Netflix in 2020, you’ll be excited to know...

11 hours ago
The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself plot The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself plot

Entertainment

‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’: Plot, Official Trailer, Full Cast, And More

If you like fantasy, drama, and witchy business, then you’re going to love Netflix’s latest release! Netflix’s new original series Bastard Son & The...

11 hours ago

College

5 Affordable Halloween Costumes for Students

This article is ready to give you some pointers! 

13 hours ago
chomp TikTok cat chomp TikTok cat

Life

Will Chomp Ever Not Chomp? The Viral Cat Who Eats Everything

Who doesn't love a wholesome cat video?

1 day ago

College

5 Best Halloween Netflix Shows for Dorm Room Movie Night

You have to get things intense and Netflix has the means to achieve that! 

2 days ago
Poltergeist, Poltergeist plot, Poltergeist cast, Poltergeist Netflix Poltergeist, Poltergeist plot, Poltergeist cast, Poltergeist Netflix

Entertainment

Is 1982 Horror Movie ‘Poltergeist’ on Netflix?

When it comes to classic horror cinema, the 1982 feature Poltergeist ranks high as a must-watch title for some, especially around Halloween. But can Netflix subscribers embrace the supernatural...

2 days ago