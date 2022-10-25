Who’s in Netflix’s ‘The Chalk Line’ Movie?

Chalk Line is an upcoming Spanish film released on Netflix next month. We’re deep diving into the cast who make up the psychological thriller.

There’s a story about a girl found on the side of the road who is “wandering around alone.” On her way home, her parents stop to help her and then adopted her. It’s even more unusual when you learn that she won’t step out of a chalk square drawn on the soil, trained not to venture outside its confines while an unseen monster lurks beyond the line.

The new release is sure to get hearts racing. But if you want to familiarize yourself with the cast of The Chalk Line, here’s the full list of actors in alphabetical order, who you’re most likely to see in the movie.

The Chalk Line cast: Who is in the movie?

Pau Roca as Cabo Bedoya

Cayetana Campos as Ainoha

Rodrigo Sáenz de Heredia as Médico

Elena Anaya as Paula

Belén López-Valcárcel as Vecina Amiga

Jorge Cabrera as Agente UCO

Fabrice Arias as Gendarme 1

Pablo Molinero as Simón

Silvia de Pé as Enfermera 1

Jazmín Abuín as Enfermera 2

Helen Bertels as Psicóloga Alemana

Eloy Azorín as Beltrán

Mona Martínez as Sargento Arana

Sonia Almarcha as Gloria

Eva Tennear as Clara

Eva Llorach as Maite

Carlos Santos as Eduardo

Esther Acebo as Claudia