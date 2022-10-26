Connect with us

Who’s in Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’? [Full Cast List]

Image Credit: Netflix

You’re probably wondering who’s in the cast of the new Guillermo Del Toro TV show, Cabinet of Curiosities. As always, we’ve got you covered:

Netflix is adding a new “Cabinet of Curiosities” to its lineup. The series features a collection of eight sinister tales by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro and a team of brilliant writers and directors. There’s so much variety in the stories; some are described as macabre, magical, gothic, grotesque, or classically creepy.

Netflix released the first two episodes on October 25. New episodes will continue to drop daily until Friday, October 28, when the entire season becomes available online.

Below, we share the complete cast list by episode.

The Cast of Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet

Each episode is made up of an entirely new cast of well-known actors.

“Lot 36”

Demetrius Grosse (Fear The Walking Dead and Lovecraft Country)
Elpidia Carrillo (Predator, Nine Lives, and Bread and Roses)
Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle and The Young Pope)
Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)

“Graveyard Rats”

David Hewlett

“The Autopsy”

Glynn Turman

F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest, Homeland, and Amadeus)
Luke Roberts (Ransom and Black Sails)

“The Outside”

Kate Micucci (When in Rome, Steven Universe, and DuckTales)
Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey, The Guest, and Beauty, and the Beast)
Martin Starr (Freaks and Geeks and Silicon Valley)

“Pickman’s Model”

Oriana Leman (The Whale and The Detectives)
Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone, Westworld, and The Punisher)
Crispin Glover

“Dreams in the Witch House”

DJ Qualls (Turning Point and Supernatural)
Rupert Grint (Servant)
Nia Vardalos (Love, Victor, Station 19, and My Big Fat Greek Wedding)
Tenika Davis (Jupiter’s Legacy and Titans)
Ismael Cruz Cordova (Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Undoing, and Miss Bala)

“The Viewing”

Michael Therriault (Locke and Key and Cult of Chucky)
Saad Siddiqui (From Scratch and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow)
Charlyne Yi (Always Be My Maybe and Good Girls)
Steve Agee (Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad)
Peter Weller (Naked Lunch, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Robocop)
Eric André (The Eric Andre Show and The Righteous Gemstones)
Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service, Star Trek Beyond, and The Mummy)

“The Murmuring”

Hannah Galway (Sex/Life)
Check out the Cabinet of Curiosities streaming now only on Netflix.
Essie Davis (The Babadook)
Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead and Penguin Bloom)

