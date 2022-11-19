Who Was Eliminated On ‘The Masked Singer’, Season 8, Episode 8?

“Comedy Roast Night,” an episode of The Masked Singer, was something to look at. Ken Jeong poked fun at Nick Cannon by commenting that it must be difficult to remember his kid’s names.

Some might want to know who was eliminated and which identities have been disclosed? Here it is.

In the 8th episode, there were performances from Bride, Snowstorm, and Avocado. The celebrity singer who stole the show was Snowstorm.

The first one to get eliminated was The Bride! They were stopped from the competition, along with avocados.

Who is Bride on The Masked Singer?

There were guesses from the judging panel about who was behind the Bride’s mask. But none of them got it right, and the Bride was Chris Jericho.

Who is Avocado on The Masked Singer?

Adam Carolla was the Avocado. Another celebrity the judges couldn’t guess, and an American radio personality surprised us. Fans can’t wait to see Snowstorm perform again.

Now there are only four episodes left in this season, and although this season has been a little unique, viewers are still excited to learn who the winner will be.

The next episode of The Masked Singer is season 8, episode 9, and it’s titled “Fright Night,”. The episode airs on Wednesday, November 23rd, only on FOX.

