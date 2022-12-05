Where is Hallmark’s ‘A Royal Corgi Christmas’ Filmed? (Filming Locations)

Hallmark is dropping another romantic comedy to make your holidays more enticing and enjoyable. The movie is set in the Christmas season and follows a prince trying to win his mother’s love back.

The film follows Prince Edmond, who is planning to surprise his mother with a Corgi dog to prove his love for her mother. The Corgi isn’t a decent dog, so he hires an American Dog trainer name Cecily to train him before presenting him in the Christmas Ball.

The movie featured a royal castle and was shot in Vancouver and County Dublin in Ireland. Majorly the whole film is shot in County Dublin. The crew established a base within and around Ardgillan Castle, and Vancouver was the site for pre-production events.

The film’s official synopsis reads, “Sparks fly between a crown prince and a canine behaviour expert as they work together to train a rambunctious dog before an annual festive ball.”

