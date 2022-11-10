Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

When is ‘Manifest’ Season 4, Part 2 Coming to Netflix?

Avatar photo

Published

Manifest season 4 part 1, Manifest season 4, Manifest new season
Image Credit: Netflix

The first ten episodes of the last season of Manifest were released in early November, with ten more episodes on their way in part 2.

Unfortunately, the Manifesters trying to watch the final episodes will have to wait a bit longer. The second batch of episodes will not arrive on Netflix until November 2022, along with the first episodes. However, here’s an educated guess on when part 2 could be released.

Manifest season 4, part 2, might be released in 2023. Even though the cast and crew finished their production on the episodes in October 2022, the final ten episodes will go into post-production, which might require up to six months, including all of the special effects.

As Manifest season 4 part 1 was released on November 4th, the day Flight 828 came back after five and half years gone, Manifesters have theorized that part 2 could be released in April 2023 to honour the date Flight 828 took off.

There’s also a fan theory that if Netflix doesn’t release the second part in April, the final ten episodes could be out in June 2023 to match the Death Date on June 2nd. It’s worth noting that both the April and June dates are Fridays. However, we’d much rather see the episodes in April and not wait until June.
For more such updates, please refer to our website.

In this article:, , , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Falling-for-Christmas, Falling-for-Christmas, Falling for Christmas release date, Falling for Christmas plot Falling-for-Christmas, Falling-for-Christmas, Falling for Christmas release date, Falling for Christmas plot

Entertainment

‘Falling for Christmas’ Soundtrack: All Songs from the Netflix Movie

Falling for Christmas is directed and written by Janeen Damian, with Jeff Bonnett, Michael Damian and Ron Oliver also serving as writers. Lindsay Lohan...

4 mins ago
The Calling, The Calling plot, The Calling cast, The Calling release The Calling, The Calling plot, The Calling cast, The Calling release

Entertainment

Where to Watch Gritty New Crime-Drama ‘The Calling’

The Calling is a gritty crime drama you’ll want to check out immediately. Is The Calling on Netflix? Where can you stream it? It’s...

15 mins ago
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story plot, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Netflix Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story plot, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Netflix

Entertainment

Will There Be a ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Season 2?

Most Netflix subscribers know of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Since November 7th, the series has earned over 934 million viewing hours since its...

46 mins ago
The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot

Entertainment

Will There Be a ‘The Watcher’ Season 2 on Netflix?

The Netflix original series The Watcher is based on the true story of the Broaddus family. For the series, the family was renamed, and...

48 mins ago
The Crown season 6, The Crown, The Crown season 6 plot The Crown season 6, The Crown, The Crown season 6 plot

Entertainment

‘The Crown’ Season 5: New Season Reveals the Moment Charles and Diana Divorced

After Charles and Diana exchanged their I Do’s on July 29, 1981, in front of almost one billion viewers worldwide, no one would guess...

50 mins ago
The Crown season 5, The Crown season 5 release date, The Crown season 5 cast The Crown season 5, The Crown season 5 release date, The Crown season 5 cast

Entertainment

‘The Crown’ Season 5 Soundtrack [All Songs from Every Episode]

The Crown season 5 has officially landed on Netflix, and there is much to process about the latest season of Netflix’s Emmy-winning drama. There...

19 hours ago
Too Hot to Handle season 4, Too Hot to Handle new season, Too Hot to Handle Too Hot to Handle season 4, Too Hot to Handle new season, Too Hot to Handle

Entertainment

‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 4: Synopsis, Cast, Release Date, and Official Trailer

Too Hot to Handle is one of Netflix’s biggest reality shows, and every season there’s at least one shocking twist, and in season 3,...

19 hours ago
The Crown season 5, The Crown season 5 release date, The Crown season 5 cast The Crown season 5, The Crown season 5 release date, The Crown season 5 cast

Entertainment

‘The Crown’ Season 5: What Time Does the New Season Come Out on Netflix in the UK?

The Crown season 5 is finally making its way to Netflix, and fans are already counting down the hours until the new season’s arrival....

24 hours ago
The Crown season 5, The Crown new season, The Crown, The Crown season 5 release updates The Crown season 5, The Crown new season, The Crown, The Crown season 5 release updates

Entertainment

‘The Crown’ Season 5: New Season Will Look a King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Timeline

The Crown season 5 has finally made its way on Netflix, and fans are already watching the show. We saw new actors portray main...

24 hours ago
The Crown season 6, The Crown, The Crown season 6 plot The Crown season 6, The Crown, The Crown season 6 plot

Entertainment

‘The Crown’ Season 5 Parents Guide: Is the New Netflix Season Appropriate for Kids?

The Crown season 5 is out now on Netflix, but there are a few things we want to tell you before you sit down...

24 hours ago
The Crown season 5, The Crown season 5 release date, The Crown season 5 cast The Crown season 5, The Crown season 5 release date, The Crown season 5 cast

Entertainment

‘The Crown’ Season 5: Who Plays Princess Diana in the New Season?

Netflix’s The Crown is well known for its fantastic performances and has won several Emmy Awards for the cast since it premiered in 2016....

24 hours ago
Manifest season 4, Manifest new season, Manifest season 4 Netflix Manifest season 4, Manifest new season, Manifest season 4 Netflix

Entertainment

Who is Gabriel Stone in ‘Manifest’ Season 4? (Spoilers)

The long-awaited season of Manifest has finally premiered on Netflix, and there’s a lot to catch up on. Manifest season 4, part 1 takes...

24 hours ago