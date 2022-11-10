When is ‘Manifest’ Season 4, Part 2 Coming to Netflix?

The first ten episodes of the last season of Manifest were released in early November, with ten more episodes on their way in part 2.

Unfortunately, the Manifesters trying to watch the final episodes will have to wait a bit longer. The second batch of episodes will not arrive on Netflix until November 2022, along with the first episodes. However, here’s an educated guess on when part 2 could be released.

Manifest season 4, part 2, might be released in 2023. Even though the cast and crew finished their production on the episodes in October 2022, the final ten episodes will go into post-production, which might require up to six months, including all of the special effects.

As Manifest season 4 part 1 was released on November 4th, the day Flight 828 came back after five and half years gone, Manifesters have theorized that part 2 could be released in April 2023 to honour the date Flight 828 took off.

There’s also a fan theory that if Netflix doesn’t release the second part in April, the final ten episodes could be out in June 2023 to match the Death Date on June 2nd. It’s worth noting that both the April and June dates are Fridays. However, we’d much rather see the episodes in April and not wait until June.

