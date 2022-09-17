What’s Leaving Netflix In October [2022]

As always, Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away movies and series. In October, Netflix did the same. Below are all the licensed series and movies currently due to leave Netflix throughout October 2022.

Complete List of What’s Leaving Netflix US in October 2022

3 Ninjas: Kick Back (1994)

Only Mine (2018)

Singapore (1960)

Ujala (1959)

Vampire Knight (Season 1)

42 (2013)

Agyaat (2009)

Sniper: Reloaded (2010)

Sommore: The Reign Continues (2015)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

Muran (2011)

My Babysitter’s a Vampire (Seasons 1-2)

Offspring (Seasons 1-7)

Old School (2003)

Taxi Driver (1976)

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc III – The Advent (2013)

Bleach The Movie: Fade to Black (2008)

Death Note (Season 1)

Thanks for Sharing (2012)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

The Girl Next Door (2007)

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2009)

Meghnadbodh Rohoshyo (2017)

Argo (2012)

From Within (2008)

Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

Phantom (2015)

Salam – The First ** Nobel Laureate (2018)

Seven (1995)

Legacy of Lies (2020)

Marauders (2016)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

Awakenings (1990)

Big Fish (2003)

Boogie Nights

Catch and Release (2006)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

A Princess for Christmas (2011)

Apocalypse Now Redux (2001)

Everything Must Go (2010)

Fred 3: Camp Fred (Camp Fred) (2012)

ChuChu TV Nursery Rhymes & Kids Songs (English) (2019)

ChuChuTV Bedtime Stories & Moral Stories for Kids… (2019)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Cave (2005)

The Diesel (El Diesel) (2018)

The Lion Woman (2016)

ChuChuTV Surprise Eggs Learning Videos (Hindi) (2019)

Constantine (2005)

Contagion (2011)

Cop Out (2010)

Dev.D (2009)

Dirty Harry (1971)

Zoo (Seasons 1-3)

After (2019)

Sofia the First (Season 1-4) – Disney removal.

GEN HOSHINO STADIUM TOUR “POP VIRUS” (2019)

The Outpost (2020)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh (2005)

Mean Girls (2004)

Monster House (2006)

Mugamoodi (2012)

The Rite (2011)

The Royal House of Windsor (2017)

Date (2010)

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012)

Equestria Girls: Tales of Canterlot High (2017)

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell (2020)

Case (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

RBG (2018)

Schitt’s Creek (Seasons 1-6)

Es por tu bien (2017)

Free Birds (2013)

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma (Season 1)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

The Terminal (2004)

The Town (2010)

Tower Heist (2011)

Trotro (Season 1)

Troy (2004)

Udaan (2010)

Harishchandrachi Factory (2009)

Hostel: Part III (2011)

Hot Date (2018)

Human Nature (2019)

I Am Legend (2007)

Insidious (2010)

Journey of an African Colony (2021)

Khoobsurat (2014)

Kisaan (2009)

Kismat Konnection (2008)

Kurbaan (2009)

Limitless (2017)

Made of Honor (2008)