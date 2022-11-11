What TV Shows and Movies are Leaving Netflix in December 2022? [Full List]

Hey folks, welcome to the final Netflix removals guide of this year. Today we are providing you with the complete list of What’s Leaving Netflix in December.

Here is the complete list of What’s Leaving Netflix in December 2022

December 1st

Blood and Bone (2009)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Clash of the Titans (2010)

Rucker50 (2016)

A River Runs Through It (1992)

Image Credit: Netflix



American Beauty (1999)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

Clueless (1995)

Collateral (2004)

He’s Not That Into You (2009)

If I were an Animal (Season 1)

Iron Fists and Kung Fu Kicks (2019)

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Gormiti (Season 1)

Hancock (2008)

Ink Master (Seasons 3 & 4)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Knight Rider (Seasons 1-4)

Knight Rider 2000 (1991)

Monster Island (2017)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Oggy and the Cockroaches (Season 1)

Paprika (Season 1)

Save the Last Dance (2001)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Image Credit: Netflix



S.W.A.T.: Under Siege (2017)

The Bodyguard (1992)

Siberia (2018)

Space Jungle (Season 1)

Stargate SG-1 (Seasons 1-10)

The Italian Job (2003)

The Losers (2010)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Vice (2018)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

Yours, Mine and Ours (2005)

The Wedding Guest (2018)

The Wind (2019)

Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal (2018)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

December 2nd

My Happy Family (2017)

December 3rd

Break (2018)

December 6th

Minecraft: Story Mode (Season 1)

December 10th

The Shack (2017)

For further updates, please stay tuned with us.