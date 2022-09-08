‘Walker’ Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything Else We Know

It’s just a few months before the premiere of Walker season 3, and the finale of season 2 was a cliffhanger that left Cordell in dire straits. So, its fans have been super anxious about the show’s third season. In October, the Walkerverse will expand as the show’s first spin-off, and Walker Independence will also be making its debut.

The third season will premiere on Thursday, October 6th, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

The cast of Walker season 3 includes:

Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker

Keegan Allen as Liam Walker

Mitch Pileggi as Bonham Walker

Molly Hagan as Abeline Walker

Violet Brinson as Stella Walker

Kale Culley as August Walker

Coby Bell as Captain Larry James

Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett

Odette Annable as Geri Broussard

Ashley Reyes as Cassie Perez

Speaking of a synopsis, we don’t have one yet. However, we do know that fans are waiting to know about Cordell after he was kidnapped at the end of season 2. But who snatched him?

Well, that’s something that we will have to wait to find out. However, showrunner Anna Fricke hints in a TVLine interview that he was taken due to his investigation. Cordell also may be bothered by something that occurred in his past.

Walker season 3 trailer

An official trailer has yet to be released for season 3

To know about the latest updates regarding the Walkerverse, keep an eye on our website.