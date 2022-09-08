Connect with us

‘Walker’ Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything Else We Know

Walker season 3, Walker season 3 cast, Walker season 3 plot
Image Credit: CBS Studios

It’s just a few months before the premiere of Walker season 3, and the finale of season 2 was a cliffhanger that left Cordell in dire straits. So, its fans have been super anxious about the show’s third season. In October, the Walkerverse will expand as the show’s first spin-off, and Walker Independence will also be making its debut.

The third season will premiere on Thursday, October 6th, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

The cast of Walker season 3 includes:

Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker
Keegan Allen as Liam Walker
Mitch Pileggi as Bonham Walker
Molly Hagan as Abeline Walker
Violet Brinson as Stella Walker
Kale Culley as August Walker
Coby Bell as Captain Larry James
Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett
Odette Annable as Geri Broussard
Ashley Reyes as Cassie Perez

Speaking of a synopsis, we don’t have one yet. However, we do know that fans are waiting to know about Cordell after he was kidnapped at the end of season 2. But who snatched him?

Well, that’s something that we will have to wait to find out. However, showrunner Anna Fricke hints in a TVLine interview that he was taken due to his investigation. Cordell also may be bothered by something that occurred in his past.

Walker season 3 trailer

An official trailer has yet to be released for season 3

To know about the latest updates regarding the Walkerverse, keep an eye on our website.

