Why Are So Many Adults Obsessed With Bluey?

Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Squid Game are the kind of answers you expect to hear when you ask an adult what their favorite show is. Bluey probably doesn’t make that list. The Australian animated show aimed at young children has developed an active adult fanbase. Whilst it makes sense that parents of young children would know of Bluey, its adult fanbase is mostly made up of childless adults. But why do so many adults love a children’s show about animated dogs?

For those out of the loop, Bluey is an Australian children’s cartoon that began airing in 2018. The series centers around a family of dogs called the Heelers, with 6-year-old puppy Bluey being the main character. It’s a simple enough show, as it followers Bluey’s daily adventures with her friends and family. It also offers important lessons on friendship and loss. Although it may sound like an average kids’ cartoon, Bluey has won an Emmy and is praised by critics for its positive portrayal of family life. Bluey’s parents, Bandit and Chilli, are attentive and caring parents. They always seem to be enthusiastically playing and listening to their children. Compared to most shows where parents play a minimal role, Bandit and Chilli are much more positive parental figures. In a bizarre turn of events, though, it isn’t just children that enjoy this show aimed at pre-schoolers. Much of the Bluey fandom is adults, either with or without children.

How and why did so many adults become obsessed with Bluey?

As mentioned, Bluey does what a lot of kids’ shows don’t; it is realistic whilst remaining fun and educational. What has drawn in so many adults is the positive parental figures, healthy family dynamics, and the depictions of serious yet important issues in a way that is sensitive but not pandering. For many adult Bluey fans, seeing a loving and healthy family has helped them cope with their less-than-ideal childhoods or family relationships. As the show tackles issues such as grief, mental health issues, and infertility, adults who are struggling with these issues may find it comforting to see their problems being represented in such a candid yet sensitive way. Others find it to be calming to watch as it isn’t overly loud or irritating like many children’s shows are.

But how did adults without children even come across Bluey? The spread of the Bluey fandom comes down to the social media presence of the cartoon and related content. The official Bluey TikTok has 1.6 million followers. Every week, new accounts on social media post entire pirated episodes of the show. You don’t need a kid to see Bluey, you just need to be on social media. Additionally, the fandom itself introduces more and more people to the show. The Bluey subreddit and Facebook group are how many childless adults find out about the show. Despite the overall positive tone of the show and the fandom, there is plenty of opposition towards adult Bluey fans.

Are Bluey fans the next Bronies?

The concept of adults watching and enjoying media aimed at children has become taboo thanks to some very toxic fandoms. The most notable example is bronies, adult male fans of the show My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic. The brony fandom would produce so much adult-themed content that they essentially corrupted the original show. Fandoms based on children’s shows which are dominated by adults often morph to become more adult centered. This might mean that fan content of a children’s show becomes inappropriate for children. Online, people have voiced concerns over how Bluey might end up going the same way My Little Pony did. There is a fear that adult Bluey fans will ‘corrupt’ the fandom and make it unsuitable for children, who were the original intended audience.

If y’all turn Bluey into MLP 2.0, y’all are going straight to hell — sad boy era (@MOLENAIDE) December 23, 2022

Although bronies generated a taboo around adults enjoying cartoons, watching cartoons as an adult has become more accepted. Anime and cartoons aimed at adults have become available across mainstream streaming services. More people are recognizing that cartoons can be calming and therapeutic, as they are often visually appealing and have simple yet absorbing plot lines. In recent years, there has been plenty of cartoons that have developed adult fandoms that haven’t taken things too far. Shows like Hilda, Over the Garden Wall, Gravity Falls, and The Owl House have become hugely popular with adults despite being aimed at children. Adults who enjoy cartoons due to them being a wholesome way of relaxing don’t want to corrupt that wholesomeness. Bluey is an example of this, as the fan content is generally as wholesome as the show. As odd as it may seem to be an adult enjoying a show for young children, there is no shame in watching something that you enjoy or you find calming!