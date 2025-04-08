Everything to Know About the Upcoming ‘Victorious’ Spinoff 

Victorious fans, you’re in luck: a spinoff series, set to star Daniella Monet as Trina Vega, is currently in the works at Nickelodeon. The show is pitched as a comedy that follows Trina Vega’s return to Hollywood Arts—but this time as a teacher.

Deadline, the first to break the news, reports the show is in “fast-track development” at Nickelodeon. It’s the spinoff show no one saw coming—except maybe Trina Vega. Although ensemble casting and a release date are still unknown, speculation (and excitement) is everywhere.

Daniella Monet Confirmed to Produce

With Daniella Monet set to executive produce, the newest spinoff is in good hands. Jake Farrow, the voice of Rex, will join Monet in a producer role. His previous credits include writer and producer of Victorious and Sam & Cat.

Samantha Martin is also confirmed to produce the show, Deadline reports. She worked on Nickelodeon fan favorites like Henry Danger and The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder.

Dan Schneider, the original show creator of Victorious, will not be working on the spinoff series. The 2024 Quiet on Set documentary accused Schneider of creating a toxic workplace environment. He has since made headlines for suing the documentary.

Despite this, the return of Daniella Monet and Jake Farrow will be sure to keep the original magic from Victorious alive.

The Victorious Craze

Victorious, the hottest Nickelodeon kid’s show of the early 2010s, aired for four seasons. Its iconic soundtrack hit the Billboard Hot 100 more than once.

Hollywood Arts (working title) is not the first Victorious spinoff. Sam & Cat, a Victorious and iCarly crossover, aired for a single season from 2013 to 2014. The show starred Jennette McCurdy as Sam and Ariana Grande as Cat.

The original Victorious series followed talented singer-songwriter Tori Vega (Victoria Justice) and her time at Hollywood Arts, a premiere performing arts high school.

The star-studded ensemble cast included Ariana Grande, Leon Thomas III, Elizabeth Gillies, Avan Jogia, Matt Bennett—and, of course, Daniella Monet. So far, Monet is the only cast member confirmed to reprise her role as Trina Vega, Tori’s very passionate-yet-tone-deaf older sister.

Fans of Victorious perhaps remember Trina Vega most from her one-woman show. I still can’t think of the word “Chicago” without Trina’s iconic performance playing on a loop inside my head, and I’m sure I’m not the only one.

Fingers crossed for the one-woman show to make a reappearance in the new spinoff. With Trina Vega as the star, anything is possible.

The Shocking End to Victorious

To the surprise of fans everywhere, Victorious actually never had a proper finale. In the last episode, “Victori-Yes,” Trina lands a spot on a popular Mexican TV show titled Divertisimo. Things go sideways when Tori and Jade show up and the director offers them a spot in the show.

The very last time we see Tori and Trina, they are in cheese costumes being chased by kids in mice suits.

No, seriously.

When the final episode aired, Victoria Justice took to Tumblr to share her thoughts about where she thinks each character is in the future. She saw her own character becoming a world-famous pop star.

As for Trina? Justice wrote, “Trina is looking to marry a prince (because that’s what she feels she deserves) so she auditions and gets accepted to the new season of the bachelor, where England’s Prince Harry is the new bachelor (poor Harry).”

Fortunately or unfortunately, the showrunners for the spinoff series have other ideas in mind for Trina. She has her own class at Hollywood Arts to run, which is sure to cause a similar amount of fun-filled chaos.

Returning Cast Members? Never Say Never…

Although Nickelodeon producers are staying tight-lipped about the potential for original Victorious cast members to make a cameo in the new show, the answer isn’t exactly a no.

In a recent Entertainment Weekly interview, Victoria Justice talks about the spinoff. She says, “You never know. Maybe Tori will pop in for an episode, who knows?”

Justice goes on to praise her former onscreen sister: “I’m honestly just so happy for Daniella. I love her, and she deserves all the success.”

Fans are speculating that Matt Bennett may be likely to appear again as Robbie Shapiro. He currently tours the US as a DJ for his Party 101 series, where he’s been known to play nostalgic hits from Victorious and other Nickelodeon shows.

The potential for returning cast members doesn’t stop there. Daniella Monet and Avan Jogia recently had a mini Victorious reunion at former co-star Elizabeth Gillies’ Little Shops of Horror show.

Monet posted pictures on Instagram from the event—including one where she, Jogia, and Gillies hilariously recreate the viral Spiderman meme. In her caption, Monet writes, “We have this thing, it’s special. I love them so much.”

It’s clear there’s no bad blood to stop the potential of a reunion in the spinoff. To quote Victoria Justice: “Who knows?”

Daniella Monet’s Inside Scoop

On a recent Countermelodies podcast episode, Daniella Monet dishes about the spinoff series and what the opportunity means to her.

She tells cohosts Anthony Gargiula and Jonathan Tilkin, “It was super super super important to me that I had their [former Victorious cast members’] support.”

Monet got to tell her former cast members and friends personally about the spinoff. She says, “The conversations that I had with them filled me up in a way that I just didn’t expect.”

Monet also spotlights one former cast member’s reaction in particular. “Ari showed up in a way and prefaced things in a way that made me look at the whole new experience in a really amazing, purposeful light, and I’m really grateful for that,” she gushes.

Reactions to the spinoff news have been overwhelmingly positive. In the Instagram comments section of the Countermelodies joined post with Daniella Monet, fans are writing things like “OMG I WOULD ABSOLUTELY WATCH IT HANDS DOWN” and “Forever my fav cast.”

Love her or hate her, Trina Vega is here to stay. If you’re anything like me and can’t get enough of Victorious, episodes are available to stream on Netflix, Paramount+, and Apple TV.