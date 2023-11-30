‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Resumes Production, Release Date To Be Announced Soon

Excitement brews among The Sandman aficionados as production for the series’ second season restarts after a hiatus caused by Hollywood’s actors and writers strikes. Netflix recently shared a sneak peek into the upcoming season, marking the comic’s 35th anniversary, with a behind-the-scenes image featuring Tom Sturridge (Morpheus) and Mason Alexander Park (Desire).

Neil Gaiman, the mastermind behind The Sandman, hinted at the upcoming season’s promise, stating, “Good things are coming.” Expressing gratitude to long-standing fans and confirming the revival of production, Gaiman highlighted the remarkable work of showrunner Allan Heinberg and the entire creative team in bringing the stories to life in an extraordinary way.

He teased the diverse settings and narratives that await viewers, promising a journey spanning from Destiny’s garden to Hell, the Heart of the Dreaming, Ancient Greece, revolutionary France, and beyond. Gaiman’s anticipation hints at an expansive canvas coming to screens in ways beyond imagination.

Season 2, much like its predecessor, will traverse across genres and adapt storylines from The Season of Mists and Brief Lives volumes from the comics. Alongside these, standalone issues like The Song of Orpheus and Thermidor will also find their way into the series.

Interestingly, neither Gaiman nor Netflix explicitly labels the new episodes as ‘season 2.’ Instead, they’re presented as a ‘sequence of episodes’ inspired by multiple comic volumes. Netflix hasn’t clarified whether these episodes will release altogether, weekly, or in staggered releases, leaving fans in suspense.

While The Sandman season 2 lacks a confirmed release date, the resumption of production signals progress after a prolonged wait. While a specific date remains elusive, speculations lean toward a 2025 premiere, considering the intricate production underway.