Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’ Trailer Offers a Fresh Perspective on the Elvis Story

The upcoming film “Priscilla,” directed by Sofia Coppola, promises to offer a fresh perspective on the Elvis Presley story. While Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” provided a whirlwind tour through the life of the legendary musician, “Priscilla” aims to delve deeper into the experiences of Priscilla Presley herself, as portrayed by Cailee Spaeny.

The teaser trailer for “Priscilla” focuses primarily on Priscilla, with glimpses of Elvis interspersed throughout. The film, based on Priscilla’s autobiography “Elvis & Me,” will trace her journey from leaving home to live with Elvis in Graceland, their sprawling mansion. The teaser hints at the challenges Priscilla faced, such as her mother’s inquiries about boys at school while Priscilla had her sights set on being with Elvis.

In the titular role, Cailee Spaeny takes center stage, showcasing her talent following impressive performances in projects like “Devs,” “Bad Times At The El Royale,” and “Mare Of Easttown.” While Austin Butler, who portrayed Elvis in Luhrmann’s film, will not reprise his role, Jacob Elordi from “Euphoria” steps into the shoes of The King.

Sofia Coppola, known for her distinctive storytelling style, has hinted that “Priscilla” will explore a similar tonal territory as her previous film “Marie Antoinette.” While not as far back in history, “Priscilla” will once again center around a teenager thrust unexpectedly into the spotlight. With an expected release date in October, courtesy of A24 in the US, fans eagerly anticipate further details regarding a UK distributor and release.

“Priscilla” presents an opportunity to experience a different perspective on the Elvis legend, offering a new take on the life and experiences of Priscilla Presley. Sofia Coppola’s direction, coupled with the performances of Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, is sure to bring a unique and captivating exploration of this iconic story.