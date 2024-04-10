Ask most people what their favorite Shrek movie is, and they will probably tell you it’s the second one. We all agree the first is a classic, but the second went above and beyond, securing our love for this strange yet ultimately heart-warming franchise. Don’t miss out on seeing this iconic movie on the big screen. We’ll keep you in the loop on when, where and why Shrek 2 is coming back to theatres (Spoiler alert: It’s April 12th!).

When? And Where?

Are we there yet? Credit: Youtube/Binge Society

It’s a celebration of Shrek 2’s 20th anniversary! Starting April 12th, you’ll be able to go see the film in theatres all across the nation. Tickets are already available for purchase through Fandango, and the trailer can already be seen in theatres now! It is a nation-wide release, but make sure to double check when your local theatre is playing it. Times may vary, and you don’t want to miss out on this limited event!

The Story of Shrek 2

It’s not just the fanbase that is in love with Shrek 2; it’s the critics, too. Animated films are hard to get right, and sequels are even harder. But both casual movie watchers and tough critics walked away amazed by the humor and heart of this beloved movie. So, what’s the magic?

Shrek 2 picks up after the events of the first movie. The sequel starts by showing us Shrek and Fiona as happy newly weds on their honeymoon. Once they return home, however, they find what is waiting for them is an invitation to meet Fiona’s parents. All the way in Far, Far Away, it’s an intimidating trek. Shrek is worried Fiona’s parents won’t approve, but they make the long journey despite his concerns. His worries are unfortunately proven right when the time comes to finally meet his new in-laws. And to make matters worse, the Fairy Godmother sees it as an opportunity to ruin their marriage. She cooks up a scheme to get her son, Prince Charming, to marry Fiona.

Both Fiona’s father Harold and the famous Puss in Boots are in on the scheme, but they both come to love and respect Shrek in their own way as he proves to them that not only is he a good guy with a rough exterior, he’s the one for Fiona, and she loves him just the way he is. This is one of the main takaways of Shrek 2; be true to yourself. Shrek and Fiona use magic to transform into their human selves, and though Shrek loves being an ogre, he is willing to be a human for Fiona. But Fiona knows that forcing someone to be something they aren’t isn’t what true love is all about.

Shrek 2’s Legacy

You’re lying if you don’t sing along here. Credit: YouTube/Movieclips

This movie introduces many new beloved characters, like the Fairy Godmother and Prince Charming. The fierce yet adorable Puss in Boots makes his debut as well. The charming feline would go on to get his own movie (and the sequel was even better!). A fan favorite moment from Fairy Godmother is when she peforms a dramatic version of “I Need a Hero”. Not only is it supremely catchy, it happens during one of the best action sequences in the franchise. Fiona’s hero, Shrek, breaks into the castle to save her from Prince Charming.

Not only was Shrek 2 the highest-grossing film of 2004, but it is also the highest-grossing film of its franchise. Shrek isn’t done making movies yet, however, as there are rumors for a Shrek 5 in the works. But money isn’t everything; it also won a plethora of People’s Choice Awards. It got an 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. It also was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song. The song, “Accidentally in Love”, plays during Shrek and Fiona’s beautiful (and hilarious) honeymoon sequence.

Livin’ La Vida Loca! Credit: YouTube/Movieclips

But perhaps the real reason why so many fans love Shrek 2 is because of its plethora of iconic moments. It’s a perfect balance of hilarious and heart-warming, and it never leans too much into one or the other. The dinner scene always cracks me up, personally. And the ending nearly brings me to tears, and I do not cry at movies! So clear your calender on April 12th and bring your loved ones to the theatre. This re-release is my happily ever after.

Watch the trailer here!

You know who else will be in the front row for the re-release? Probably Al Pacino.