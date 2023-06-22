‘No Hard Feelings’ Review: Jennifer Lawrence’s Strong Performance Lifts a Comedy That Falls Short on Raunchiness

Despite its shortcomings, No Hard Feelings showcases the undeniable star power and comedic prowess of Jennifer Lawrence. The film follows the implausible but humorous premise of Maddie, played by Lawrence, who takes on a job to date a socially awkward young man, Percy, for money. The screenplay explores the economic disparity in Montauk and the resentment of the locals towards wealthy summer visitors.

Jennifer Lawrence delivers a committed and captivating performance as Maddie, infusing the character with charm and complexity. She effortlessly handles physical comedy and delivers sharp and witty lines with precision. Lawrence’s presence on-screen carries the film, making the character likable despite her abrasive nature.

As Percy, David Roth successfully portrays the romantically naive character, convincingly resisting Maddie’s attempts at seduction. However, the supporting characters lack development and serve primarily as catalysts for the plot, which is a missed opportunity considering the potential for exploring class differences in Montauk.

Unfortunately, the film loses momentum as it progresses and fails to provide a satisfying resolution for the Maddie and Percy relationship. The screenplay lacks fresh ideas and the laughs dwindle, leaving the film feeling incomplete and ultimately disappointing.

No Hard Feelings, while offering some entertainment as a summer lark, falls short of its potential. Jennifer Lawrence’s dedicated performance and physical comedy are highlights, but the screenplay’s lack of depth and missed opportunities prevent the film from reaching its full comedic potential. With a more focused and funnier screenplay, the film could have been a stronger showcase for Lawrence’s talents.

