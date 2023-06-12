Leopoldstadt’ and ‘Parade’ Win Tony Awards, Shining Spotlight on Antisemitism

The 2023 Tony Awards made a powerful statement against antisemitism with the recognition of two prominent shows tackling the subject: the play “Leopoldstadt” and the musical revival “Parade.” These productions garnered multiple major Tony awards, and their honorees used their platform to highlight the interconnectedness of hatred and discrimination.

“Leopoldstadt,” written by Tom Stoppard, explores the story of a Viennese Jewish family spanning generations before and after the Holocaust. The play received four out of six nominations, including the coveted Best Play award. Brandon Uranowitz, the only member of the cast to receive an acting nomination, won the award for Featured Actor in a Play. In his acceptance speech, Uranowitz expressed gratitude to Stoppard for shedding light on antisemitism and the false promise of assimilation. He shared that members of his own family were victims of the Nazi regime in Poland. Ending his speech, Uranowitz urged parents to believe their children when they express their true identities, drawing attention to the importance of acceptance and support.

“Parade,” which tells the story of the 1915 lynching of Leo Frank, an American Jew, won two awards, including Best Revival of a Musical. Alfred Uhry, the book writer for the original 1998 production, wore a Star of David lapel pin while accepting the award for Best Revival. During his speech, Michael Arden, the director of “Parade,” emphasized that the life of Leo Frank was tragically cut short due to the belief that one group of people is more or less valuable than another. He connected this core belief to antisemitism, white supremacy, homophobia, transphobia, and all forms of intolerance. Arden urged the audience to learn from the lessons of the show to prevent the repetition of historical horrors. He concluded his speech by expressing his support for trans and nonbinary youth, although his expletive was bleeped out during the telecast.

While “Parade” took home the top prize and Best Director of a Musical, its Jewish stars Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond did not win in their respective categories. However, they shared a poignant moment onstage, performing the “Parade” number “This Is Not Over Yet” in character as Leo Frank and his wife, Lucille.

Other Jewish moments during the Tony Awards included non-Jewish actor Sean Hayes winning Best Actor in a Play for his portrayal of Oscar Levant, a Jewish concert pianist and entertainer who struggled with mental illness. The evening also celebrated Jewish Broadway legends John Kander and Joel Grey, who received lifetime achievement awards. Miriam Silverman won the award for Featured Actress in a Play for her role in “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window,” a revival of a Lorraine Hansberry play centered around a Jewish bohemian couple in 1960s Greenwich Village.

The Tony Awards showcased Jewish themes through performances as well. Lea Michele, although ineligible for a Tony, performed a signature tune from the show “Funny Girl,” about the Jewish comedian Fanny Brice. Additionally, the musical “A Beautiful Noise,” a biographical jukebox musical about Jewish pop crooner Neil Diamond, featured a performance of “Sweet Caroline” despite not receiving nominations. The audience enthusiastically sang along.

Lastly, the musical comedy “Shucked,” a show about corn, unexpectedly included a Jewish shoutout during their performance. In a song enumerating the various ways to enjoy corn, one of the lines humorously suggested bringing it to a bris, which garnered a response from the audience.

The 2023 Tony Awards served as a platform for highlighting the importance of combating antisemitism and promoting inclusivity, with Jewish themes and performers making significant contributions throughout the ceremony.

