Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Is Netflix’s ‘I Just Killed My Dad’ Based On a True Story?

Director Skye Borgman’s third docu-series for Netflix tells the chilling story of survival and revenge.

Published

I just killed my dad photograph of father and son
Image via Netflix

“I just killed my dad” is 17-year-old Anthony Templet’s simple and unfazed confession. The Netflix three-part documentary runs through the life of Anthony and his father, Burt. It explores a timeline of events in order to bring answers to how someone who was seemingly “treated like a king” could turn into a cold blooded killer. Director, Skye Borgman, is interested in uncovering the events which ultimately led to Burt’s untimely murder.

On June 3, 2019 Anthony Templet calls 911 after shooting his father three times in what he claims was self-defense. Templet tells officials that their verbal argument had turned physical and as a result had shot his father. Templet was initially charged with second-degree murder but further investigation revealed Burt’s history of several emotional and physical abuse allegations made against him by Anthony. Burt was not only an abuser but an abductor of Anthony as well.

Who Was Burt Templet?

Credit: Netflix

Burt Templet who was 53 at the time of the incident was a Louisiana resident and father to Anthony Templet. In 2008, Burt abducted 5 year old Anthony from his mother, Linda Thompson. From there, Burt moved Anthony to Louisana to raise him on his own. It was unknown to Anthony that he had been the victim of a crime until after the death of his father.

Growing up Anthony was subjected to constant abuse by Burt. Burt not only physically abused Anthony but sheltered him from the outside world. He kept Anthony from receiving a public education and only allowed to be in the house where he could keep a close eye on him. In the documentary Anthony says that Burt, “always wanted to know everything. I was always being tracked by something, whether it be a camera or mobile app. He wanted to be in control fo everything.”

Burt’s other ex-wife Susan also claims Burt displayed similar behavior towards her during their time together. This behavior led to her filing a protection order against him a few months prior to his death. In the documentary Susan details information about Burt’s obsession with tracking her and Anthony, “Burt had an app on his phone; with every movement on a camera he’d get a text of what was going on.” She reveals that Burt could even track when a car engine was turned on or off and how many bags of groceries she was carrying.

Anthony’s Secret Family

Credit: Netflix

Anthony and his half-sister Natasha were reunited after she learned about him when the news broke out about the murder. She backs up Anthony and Susan’s claims about Burt being an abuser. When speaking to Wafb, Natasha tells about what happened to her brother who had been considered a missing person for over a decade. “Burt and my mom were together for about ten years and it was extremely violent. I can only imagine what Anthony’s been through. When he was a baby, Burt would hold him in his arms while abusing my mother.”

Natasha and Anthony’s mother, Theresa Thompson, actively looked for Anthony. They had posted missing child posters but nothing ever came of it. In the documentary, Thompson explains that she tried her best to find Anthony given her financial situation. She felt she didn’t have enough resources to back up her search and Burt had done his best as keeping a low profile from detectives as well.

The Events of June 3, 2019

The altercation between Anthony and Burt which led to Burt’s death pertained to Burt’s suspicion of Anthony maintaining contact with his ex-wife Susan. Burt and Susan had separated six months prior to his death and Burt demanded to see Anthony’s phone for evidence that they had been talking. Anthony claims he removed himself from the argument and went to his room where Burt soon followed, drunk and hesteric. At this time is when things began to turn physical.

Anthony locked himself in his father’s bedroom where he retrieved his two guns while Burt tried to make his way into the bedroom. Shortly after, Anthony confronted Burt and shot him in three times. Burt died in the hospital three days later from injuries to the head.

Where is Anthony Templet Now?

Credit: Netflix

Anthony, who is 20 now, is no longer in prison. He pleaded no contest to negligent homocide a year into his sentence and was instead sentenced to five years of supervised probation with credit for the time he had already served. During his probation, Anthony was told to obtain his high school diploma, counseling, and finding full-time employment or education. If he meets all these requirements, his criminal record will be wiped clean.

Official Netflix Trailer for ‘I Just Killed My Dad”

In this article:,
Written By

Hey! I'm Luciana, a recent graduate with a degree in English who loves delving into all things entertainment. When I am not reading or writing, you can definitely catch me watching a series. I love well-scripted plots and dialogue but I also love trashy reality tv, what can I say?

You May Also Like

Entertainment

The Most Highly Anticipated Anime Releases Coming Fall 2022

2022 has already been a great year for anime fans but it only gets better with the fall releases.

17 hours ago

Entertainment

Which City in the UK is Most Likely to Host Eurovision and Why?

Only time will tell...

2 days ago
Chris Martin from Coldplay on stage with huge audience and confetti in Madrid Chris Martin from Coldplay on stage with huge audience and confetti in Madrid

Climate

‘And It Was All Green’: How Coldplay Are Making Their Concerts More Eco-Friendly

From pedal bikes to charity donations.

2 days ago

Entertainment

Why iParty is the Event of the Summer

Heal your inner child with Disney and Nickelodeon classics all night long.

2 days ago
Royalteen, Royalteen cast, Royalteen plot Royalteen, Royalteen cast, Royalteen plot

Entertainment

‘Royalteen’: Cast, Age Rating, Plot and Everything We Know

Netflix is going to add another teen film named Royalteen to its collection on August 17th. But is this movie suitable for kids? Royalteen...

3 days ago
summer of soul movie clips summer of soul movie clips

Entertainment

How ‘Summer of Soul’ Was Shattered by “The Slap”

Will Smith killed any momentum 'Summer of Soul' might have picked up from its Oscar win.

3 days ago
keanu Reeves, keanu keanu Reeves, keanu

Entertainment

‘Day Shift’: How a Night Out Involving Keanu Reeves Kick-Started the Netflix Movie

Is there anything Keanu Reeves cannot accomplish? According to the people behind the upcoming action-horror-comedy Day Shift, the Matrix star helped get the Netflix...

4 days ago

Entertainment

‘A League of Their Own’ Season 1, Episode 1 Recap

The whole season of Prime Video’s A League of Their Own, an adaption of a famous classic, premiered on Friday. Here’s a recap of...

4 days ago
Man With Movie Clapper Isolated On White Man With Movie Clapper Isolated On White

Celebrity

Is Having Both Wealth And Fame In Hollywood Now A Facade?

Wealth no longer seems like a guaranteed part of being a celebrity in Hollywood

4 days ago
contestant in video diary room on Love Island contestant in video diary room on Love Island

Entertainment

Love Island: Dating Show or Platform for Male Narcissists?

A summer of love or a summer of misogyny?

4 days ago
Graphic Art Depicting Ellie from The Last of Us Graphic Art Depicting Ellie from The Last of Us

Entertainment

Is Naughty Dog’s ‘The Last Of Us Part I’ Really Necessary?

A look at Naughty Dog's updated version of the first entry in 'The Last of Us' series.

5 days ago
celebrities who've appeared in anime films celebrities who've appeared in anime films

Entertainment

15 Celebrities You Didn’t Realise Have Played Roles In Anime Films

Number 7 is a surprise to us all

6 days ago