Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV & Film

How Recasting Geralt Ruined The Witcher

The Witcher Season 3 is Henry Cavill’s last outing as Geralt of Rivia – but bad reviews and an upcoming recast might mean the show will die.

Published

Netflix

On October 30th, 2022, Henry Cavill announced in an Instagram post that he would no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia on Netflix’s The Witcher. The upcoming fourth and potential fifth seasons will have Liam Hemsworth play the Witcher instead of Cavill. Cavill, being a big fan of the books and games, was able to accurately portray Geralt for three seasons. The show’s tendency to constantly deviate from the books and ignore Geralt led to a lot of bad reviews – but Henry Cavill’s departure after the third season proved to be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Cavill’s Importance to the Show

The first episode shows how how Geralt becomes the “Butcher of Blaviken.”

Henry Cavill himself was a huge part of getting the show greenlit. He made sure to provide insight on the characters, because he had read Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series and played CD Projekt Red’s Witcher games. There are even videos of him reading excerpts from the book to promote the Netflix show early on.

Cavill was very passionate about the project and put his best efforts into auditioning for and playing Geralt. He even gave the character a distinct accent and vocal pitch. He used mannerisms and expressions that are rare in his other roles.

His dedication to the physical aspect of portraying Geralt was prevalent in the behind-the-scenes content. Witchers are augmented humans, so their fights look more like dances according to the games. In a Men’s Health video, Henry Cavill explained that he prepared for the role by constantly carrying a sword around. He even practiced with it at home. This helped him get used to its weight distribution so he moved with ease during fight scenes.

Liam Hemsworth’s Lack of Prior Reputation

On one side of the spectrum, supporters of the casting proposal praise Hemsworth’s proven acting abilities and physicality, which they believe could lend a fresh and charismatic touch to the grizzled monster hunter. They argue that Hemsworth’s experience in action-oriented roles, like in The Hunger Games, and his natural charm make him a suitable candidate to fill Cavill’s shoes.

On the other hand, a considerable portion of the fandom remains unconvinced. They express concerns about whether Hemsworth possesses the depth and gravitas necessary to portray Geralt’s complex character. Geralt is known for his stoic nature, introspection, and internal struggles. The third season started off on a high note as it retained the proper tone, but reviews have already stated that the second half is nowhere near as good.

A lot of people fear that Hemsworth’s reputation as a heartthrob could overshadow these aspects. He may lack the experience in these types of roles, leading to an inferior performance.

These skeptics are wary of a shift from the established tone of the series, fearing a potential deviation from the darker, grittier atmosphere that viewers have come to adore. From a certain perspective, this skepticism is warranted – Liam is nowhere near as famous as Chris Hemsworth, so the general public has way less exposure to his material. At the same time, Chris Hemsworth went from playing a more lighthearted Thor to the gritty action hero Tyler Rake in Netflix’s Extraction.

Why Season 1 of The Witcher Succeeded

The first season of The Witcher was far closer to the books than the others. However, producers took huge liberties with character portrayals and the aesthetics of the Witcher universe. Most of the advertising focused on Henry Cavill’s own excitement at being able to play Geralt, and he heavily promoted the show himself.

The first episode hooked viewers by establishing a familiar atmosphere. Sapkowski’s universe has a distinct tone that blends dark fantasy with medieval history and folklore. The first episode captured this tone effectively with multiple excessively gory fights within the first few minutes.

The fourth episode of Season 1 features a sword fight at a banquet. Credit: Netflix

The first season as a whole embraced the gritty and violent aspects of the world, while infusing moments of humor and humanity through Geralt’s interactions with a local bard.

For the time being, fans and skeptics await the upcoming seasons, and the pressure is on to deliver a performance that can live up to Henry Cavill’s iconic portrayal. n the end, only time will tell how Liam Hemsworth’s portrayal of Geralt of Rivia will be received by audiences.

In this article:, ,
Written By

I'm a University of Southern California alumni. I have a Bachelor of Sciences in Business of Cinematic Arts and a minor in Cultural Diplomacy. I enjoy playing video games, reading comics and manga, and watching anime and movies. I love writing about topics surrounding the film and television industry, and the meanings behind many successful stories.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Black Flag Logo Black Flag Logo

Gaming

Rumored Production Of ‘Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag’ Remake Has Been Leaked

Toward the end of June, rumors of another Assassin's Creed game leaked online after unofficial sources gave Kotaku exclusive information about early productions of...

12 hours ago

Gaming

4 Things Inspired by Indiana Jones You Didn’t Know About

in 1981, Indiana Jones took theaters by storm and inspired an entire generation of creators. How has it inspired the action-adventure genre?

2 days ago
'Barbie' Promotional Billboard in NYC 'Barbie' Promotional Billboard in NYC

Entertainment

The Power Behind Marketing the ‘Barbie’ Movie

How the marketing team behind 'Barbie' ensured commercial success and nostalgia

3 days ago

Music

Hidden Gems: Discovering the Best Festivals You Might Not Have Heard Of

Looking for festivals to add to your bucket list? Here's five that might not have been top of your list - but definitely should...

July 20, 2023

Entertainment

Everything You Need to Know Before You Watch Zoey 102

Zoey 102 is almost here. Before it airs, let's get a recap of what's already happened and what we expect to happen in the...

July 20, 2023

Music

The Popularity of Producer Tags Explained

Producer tags flourish in the internet age – and they're here to stay.

July 20, 2023

TV & Film

6 Alien Films to Thrill You a Year After ‘Nope’

Did you enjoy the complex themes and alien elements of Nope? Watch these 6 other alien movies like it, ranging from classics to horror!

July 20, 2023

TV & Film

Revisiting ‘The Dark Knight’ 15 Years Later

Find out why the sophomore entry in Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy is still considered one of the best superhero movies of all time.

July 18, 2023

Entertainment

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Review: Young Love, Clichés, & Taylor Swift

If you ask me, I'm team Belly!

July 17, 2023
The Witcher The Witcher

TV & Film

The Witcher Season 3 Part 1 Recap Guide: Explaining All 5 Episodes in Detail

The Witcher season 3 part 1 has finally premiered on Netflix after a lengthy hiatus! Bookmark our recap guide and follow along with the...

June 29, 2023

Music

5 Best UK Music Festivals for Summer 2023

The UK boasts a rich festival culture, spanning across all genres of music. Here are the 5 you should experience in your lifetime.

June 28, 2023

TV & Film

Movies Pushed Back ‘Decades’ After Writer Dispute

In 2023, more and more films are being delayed due to The Writers Guild of America strike, but how many more changes are we...

June 26, 2023