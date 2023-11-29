‘Dubai Bling’ Season 2 Release Date, Cast And Trailer

The highly anticipated return of the Netflix hit, ‘Dubai Bling’, is set to grace our screens this December with its second season. Season 1 followed an eight-member group tackling various challenges, and it appears we’re diving right back into the action!

The Season 2 trailer hints at a fractured friend circle, emerging alliances, individuals seemingly nonchalant about flaunting $5 million worth of jewelry (the joys of being fabulously wealthy), snippets of the group’s escapades, and, of course, the gripping drama. Take a peek at the trailer below!

Dubai Bling Season 2 Cast

Following the rifts and alliances of the first Netflix Original season, it seems the drama persists in the lives of the Dubai Bling-ers. Not much of a surprise, right? Let’s admit it, the drama keeps us glued! While an official episode count is yet to be revealed, speculation suggests a structure similar to the eight-episode format of the debut season.

The trailer confirms the return of our cherished stars! Additionally, a new face is joining the Dubai Bling crew. Will she be drawn into the friend group’s drama? Stay tuned as the details unfold! Here are the familiar faces making a comeback:

Zeina Khoury

Hanna Azzi

Safa Siddiqui

Fahad Siddiqui

Ebraheem Al Samadi

Loujain Adadah

Lojain Omran

Farhana Bodi

DJ Bliss

Danya Mohammed

Kris Fade

Brianna Fade

In March 2023, Ebraheem hinted at his wedding on Instagram, though details were kept private for obvious reasons. Could his new wife potentially appear in Dubai Bling Season 2? It’s an intriguing thought, depending on the filming schedule.

Arriving Wednesday, December 13, 2023, on Netflix, Dubai Bling Season 2 introduces an exciting addition to its ensemble: Mona Kattan, co-founder, and Global President of Huda Beauty! The brand has skyrocketed in popularity in the U.S., courtesy of Mona and her sisters, Alya and Huda Kattan. Her entry into this social circle promises an added layer of intrigue.