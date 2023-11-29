Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV & Film

‘Black Mirror’ Season 7 Release Date, Cast & Connection With Season 6

Catch the latest update on Black Mirror Season 7, speculations of its release date, confirmed cast and connection with season 6.
Avatar photo

Published

Image Source: Netflix

Fans of the thought-provoking anthology series “Black Mirror” can rejoice as Netflix recently confirmed the arrival of its seventh season. After a considerable wait between the fifth and sixth seasons, speculation about the show’s future was uncertain, but the recent announcement has put those doubts to rest.

Admittedly, the show’s impact has shifted with time, particularly as real-world events seem to mirror some of its eerily prescient storylines. The series, once heralded for its intense tech-focused narratives, took a divergent approach in its sixth season. Despite this pivot, “Black Mirror” remains a significant fixture in Netflix’s repertoire, suggesting a continuation until creator Charlie Brooker decides otherwise. A sporadic release schedule with intermittent episodes might be the norm until Brooker concludes the series altogether.

Black Mirror Season 7 Release Date & Updates

The eagerly anticipated announcement arrived on Nov. 21, heralding the renewal of the beloved anthology series. Though specific plot details, casting revelations, or the episode count remain undisclosed, reports suggest that filming for the new season is slated to commence later this year. Executive producers Charlie Brooker, Annabel Jones, and Jessica Rhodes are expected to spearhead the forthcoming installment, continuing their creative influence on the show’s direction.

Black Mirror Season 7 and the Season 6 connection

The extended wait between the fifth and sixth seasons stemmed from shifts within Brooker and Jones’s creative infrastructure. Departing from their previous production company, Hello Tomorrow, the creators formed a new entity named Broke and Bones.

Despite this transition, the rights to “Black Mirror” remained with Endemol Shine Group, Hello Tomorrow’s parent company. Following Endemol’s acquisition by Banijay Group, the ownership of the “Black Mirror” intellectual property was transferred to Banijay.

Netflix, however, managed to secure a licensing agreement with Banijay to produce the sixth season, evident in its ambitious feature-length episodes featuring prominent stars like Salma Hayek. This substantial investment showcased Netflix’s commitment to the series and its potential for continued success.

The recent renewal for the seventh season underscores Netflix’s readiness to explore more of the “Black Mirror” universe or potentially new collaborations between Brooker and the streaming platform.

The future seems promising for “Black Mirror” enthusiasts, hinting at further narrative explorations within the series or perhaps spinoffs, building upon the success of the thought-provoking show and its enduring legacy.

In this article:, , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Black Mirror Black Mirror

TV & Film

Black Mirror Season 6: Unraveling Easter Eggs and Hidden Gems You Might Have Overlooked

Discover the intriguing Easter eggs and hidden gems you may have missed in Black Mirror Season 6

July 20, 2023
Salma Hayek in Black Mirror Season 6. Salma Hayek in Black Mirror Season 6.

TV & Film

Black Mirror Season 6: ‘Joan is Awful’ Review

Exploring the new season of Black Mirror through the unique episode 'Joan is Awful'.

June 21, 2023
Salma Hayek in Black Mirror Season 6. Salma Hayek in Black Mirror Season 6.

TV & Film

‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 Review: A Haunting Reflection on the Past

The sixth season of the acclaimed anthology series Black Mirror takes viewers on another thought-provoking and haunting journey.

June 16, 2023

Music

Miley Cyrus ‘Black Mirror’ Episode Parallels To Britney Spears’ New Testimony Against Her Father

Life of a celebrity is not as glamorous as we think.

June 30, 2021