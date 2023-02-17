Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV & Film

‘Abbott Elementary’ Review: Why ABC’s Workplace Mockumentary Gets an A+

Abbott Elementary is arguably the best show on network television. This is why ABC’s Abbott Elementary gets an A+.

Published

Image courtesy of ABC

Abbott Elementary is a workplace mockumentary that follows the lives of educators at the fictional Willard R. Abbott Elementary. The series stars actress/comedian Quinta Brunson and veteran actors Tyler James Williams and Sheryl Lee Ralph. As well as relative newcomers Chris Perfetti and Janelle James.

The plot centers around teachers who try to make a difference in the lives of their students. However, their methods are hilariously bad. While optimism is a recurring theme of the series, it’s ultimately their worst enemy. This is why ABC’s Abbott Elementary gets an A+.

Report Card (A+)

Image courtesy of ABC/Bonnie Osborne

Season two of the series began on September 21, 2022. The show picks up where season 1 left off right out of the gate. In a slight time lapse, we see Janine (Quinta Brunson) beginning to move on after ending the relationship with her long-time boyfriend, Tariq (Zack Fox). As the season progresses, viewers see Janine coming out of her shell and having a little fun. One of the big storylines is the slow-burn love story between Janine and Gregory (Tyler James Williams). There’s just one problem; neither is alone right now.

Even though the two share wonderful chemistry, two other people are caught up in this love story. In the mid-season finale, the series introduces Maurice or “Mo” (Vince Staples), and Amber (Nate’ Jones), who is seen in season 1 returns. Both characters are the main love interests of Janine and Gregory, respectively. While season 2 is ongoing, it will be interesting to see where these two couples go as the season winds down, especially after the tension at the end of Valentine’s Episode.

As for the supporting cast, well, they are coming into their own. While Sheryl Lee Ralph took home the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, the characters around her have too developed layers. One of which is Jacob (Chris Perfetti). Yes, Jacob is annoying as Hell, but his role as the staff’s moral compass is deeper into focus. It takes him no time to figure out Gregory’s interest in Janine. While this makes him awkward, he maneuvers it rather well.

Finally, Ava Coleman (Janelle James) and Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) are also showing signs of growth. While Principal Coleman is as inept as they come, she’s beginning to show signs of maturity. While it’s safe to assume she’s starting to understand her leadership role, we can conclude that she does have layers. Schemmenti, on the other hand, has gone from tough “South Philly 11” to a more compassionate cohort that can still kick your ass.

Did Someone Fail an Assignment?

Image courtesy of ABC

So far, this season has been the perfect successor to season 1. The only knit-pick that can be seen is the speeding of Gregory and Janine’s potential relationship. While this isn’t a con per se, there is still enough story to tell before the two bite the bullet and fall in love. A few questions remain. When will the seemingly inevitable splits with Mo and Amber take place? Remember Taylor (Iyana Halley)? She appeared in season 1 and is Barabara Howard’s (Sheryl Lee Ralph) daughter.

During an episode centered around parent/teacher conferences, Taylor and Gregory hit it off as they bonded over their respective parents’ feud. We only saw the character twice in the show’s run. Will she eventually return to the series? As for Tariq, he does appear in an episode looking to rekindle a romance with Janine, but his efforts are halted.

You can read another review here. You may also read more about Abbott Elementary here.

Final Grade?

We may have tipped our hat a little in the title of this article. Everything about this show works. It’s hilarious, awkward, educational (go figure), and it’s spearheading ABC’s Wednesday Nights. In September, the series got nominated for seven Primetime Emmy Awards, winning three. It was nominated for five Golden Globes in January, taking home three. We will see the staff return in the Fall, as Abbott has been green-lit for a third season.

Final Grade A+ (4.0)

In this article:
Written By

Shane Kidd-Walker is a Graduate Film Student at Florida State University. He is also an alumnus of Hinds Community College and THE Alcorn State University.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Physical 100 Physical 100

TV & Film

‘Physical 100’ Review: Think Real-Life ‘Squid Game’ Only Better

Misogynist concerns rise among viewers.

7 hours ago
The animated characters from Bluey The animated characters from Bluey

TV & Film

Why Are So Many Adults Obsessed With Bluey?

It might be aimed at pre-schoolers but Bluey seems to appeal to adults more than kids.

9 hours ago

TV & Film

Stream It or Skip It? Is M. Knight Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Worth Watching?

M. Night Shyamalan is back on the scene with another thriller movie.

1 day ago

TV & Film

‘The Last of Us’: What Fans of the Game Think and How it Compares to Other Apolcalypse Shows

"The Last of Us" is sweeping the television scene with a new apocalypse story that delivers outstanding performances and writing alike.

1 day ago

TV & Film

‘Berlin’: Everything You Need to Know About Netflix’s ‘Money Heist’ Spinoff

Fans of Money Heist get ready.

2 days ago

TV & Film

Remember the Time Spider-Man was on MTV?

Spider-Man for a time had a show on MTV, and it was very different from everything before and since. How did it do? Read...

2 days ago
You You

TV & Film

‘You’ Season 4: Everything You Need to Know About the Newest Season (Spoilers)

Everything you need to know going into the newest season of Netflix's YOU.

2 days ago

TV & Film

‘Love is Blind’ Season 3 Reunion: Who’s Still Together?

Where are the couples one year on from the altar, and who is still together?

2 days ago

News

The Popeyes Kid Has Returned to the Super Bowl!

Popeyes Kid is back to give the world another side-eye in a Super Bowl ad, as an official Popeyes spokesperson.

5 days ago

Entertainment

Paramount+ Scores A Touchdown with ‘The Game’

Paramount+ scores a touchdown in season 2 of 'The Game.' What were their best hits? What were their biggest misses?

02/09/2023

Culture

Can James Gunn Save the DCU?

James Gunn has just announced a wide slate of DC movies and shows, but why? Read to find out!

02/09/2023

Entertainment

Fans Call for Pedro Pascal to Play Mario in Upcoming Movie After SNL Skit

Is it too late to completely redo the movie?

02/08/2023