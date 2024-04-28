9 ‘Community’ Episodes To Rewatch Before The Sequel

The ‘6 seasons and a movie’ prophecy may finally be fulfilled in 2024! Despite the delay in production caused by the WGA Writer’s strike, Joel McHale hints at the potential filming of a spin-off movie for the hit sitcom “Community” to commence in 2024. He suggested a late 2024 release or even a debut in 2025.



So, in honor of this cult-classic sitcom, here are the 9 most popular episodes, according to IMDB, for you to rewatch and get ready!

Credit: YouTube/Community

1. Season 6, Ep.6

The final episode is one of the most well-ranked despite the dip in ratings. For the season finale, Abed asks everyone to imagine pitching a TV show about what they would do in season seven. This episode is particularly meta and self-referential, in classic Community fashion. This heartfelt ending encapsulated the humor and heart of the show.

Credit: YouTube

2. Season 5, Ep.5

Before Troy leaves for his around-the-world trip, Abed sets up a school-wide game of “The Floor is Lava.” The last “survivor” is set to win a comic book valued at $50,000. The campus breaks down into chaos as the game begins. However, as the episode unfolds, Britta suspects that the game is just Abed masking his real feelings about Troy’s departure. This episode serves as a fun and heartfelt goodbye to the iconic duo.

Credit: YouTube

3. Season 3, Ep.20

This episode shakes things up more than usual by having all the characters enter a video game. The study group must help Pierce win a video game to win his father’s inheritance. By making the majority of the episode occur in 8-bit animation, it is comparable to the Nintendo Entertainment System, or NES. The music and the animation are reminiscent of 80’s nostalgia. The difference in style revered good reviews and helps Community stand out as a one-of-a-kind show.

Credit: YouTube

4. Season 3, Ep.17

Credit: YouTube

In the episode, the study group must figure out who killed the yam they were growing for a class project. In this Law and Order parody, Troy and Abed lead the investigation and track down suspects. Meanwhile, Jeff and Annie work to build a case against whoever did it.

5. Season 2, Ep.9

The dean of Greendale, Craig Dean Pelton tries to bust Jeff for a phony night school credit. This unravels a series of conspiracies, plots, and double-crosses between Jeff, Annie, and the dean. Meanwhile, Troy and Abed create a blanket fort that expands throughout the whole school but it has districts and permits and a functioning ecosystem working under it. The conspiracy rabbit hole mixed with Troy and Abed’s absurd feud makes this a captivating, ridiculous, and hilarious episode.

Credit: YouTube

6. Season 2, Ep.24

This is part two of the two-part finale of Season 2 which is a continuation of “A Fistful of Paintballs.” It picks up from the middle of the paintball game that commenced in part one. The study group realized that the game was a scheme by school rivals City College to destroy Greendale’s campus. They band together with other Greendale students to face the City College paintball players to try to save their campus and win the $100,000 prize money for the school.

Credit: YouTube

7. Season 2,Ep.14

The study group plays Dungeons & Dragons with their sad classmate, Neil to cheer him up after being bullied. However, as the episode progresses, Pierce’s jealousies increase to new heights and cause the group’s good intentions to backfire. He does increasingly petty things such as stealing Neil’s sword, killing another character, and ultimately attempting to sabotage the game by freezing time and manipulating the narrative to humiliate Neil. These actions reveal Pierce’s selfishness and insecurity, undermining the group’s efforts to support Neil and highlighting the toxic dynamics within the group.

Credit: YouTube

8. Season 3, Ep.4

Sometimes referred to as the best episode of TV ever, this episode breaks the conventional story structure while perfectly encapsulating the show’s message. At Abed and Troy’s housewarming party, Jeff decides to let the decision on who gets the pizza rest on the roll of the dice. Therefore, this causes Abed to contemplate six alternate realities, and the show explores these six realities throughout the episode.

Some of the timelines explore potential romances between Britta and Troy, and Jeff and Annie, while others show timelines where the characters end up fighting, or with Britta getting engaged to the pizza guy. In the “darkest timeline,” Pierce ends up getting shot and the apartment erupts in flames.

It’s a chaotic episode that reflects the heart of the show, but what makes this episode shine is how it shows what happens when one character gets left out and how that changes everything, which is an element that makes the show so great.

Credit: YouTube

9. Season 1, Ep.23

Credit: YouTube

This episode, along with “Remedial Chaos Theory”, shared identical ratings on IMDB, scoring 4.8 stars out of 10. Within this iconic installment, Greendale Community College transforms into an apocalyptic battleground. This happens rapidly after the dean promises the winner of a paintball competition priority registration. With its absurdly intense and serious atmosphere, the episode’s over-the-top nature captivated audiences. Additionally, it served as the inspiration for the annual paintball tournaments that would occur in the following seasons. This episode is arguably the heart of Community marking the shift from the show’s traditional sitcom format.