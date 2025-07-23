8 Movies That Will Make You Believe in Love This Summer

Summer fling won’t text you back? Frustrated with your job? Living at your parents’ house for the summer and feeling totally suffocated? However you’re spending your hot summer nights, there’s always room in our lives for a little bit more love.

Summer is a time for growth and reflection. Maybe that means reigniting an old flame, falling for someone new, or falling for yourself. Whatever the case, these eight films will remind you that love comes in all forms–and you deserve to believe in every single one of them.

For believing in romantic love

Whether you’re in a long-distance relationship, a blossoming summer love, or just enjoy a feel-good movie, these films will have you believing that true love perseveres through all.

Before Sunrise

Two strangers meet on a train and wander through Vienna on a summer night–what could be more serendipitous and romantic? Before Sunrise, starring Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke, is the pinnacle of spontaneous, summer love that will inspire you to give love one more chance this summer.

Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Celine (Julie Delpy) share a moment together. (Image: IMDb)

From the natural flowing dialogue, to the simple quiet moments, you can’t help but root for the young naive couple. As their relationship blossoms, an obvious expiration date looms over the pair. And yet, this movie is a perfect time capsule that encases their fiery love for one fateful night.

For those moments when you want to believe in the magic of love, Before Sunrise is your train ticket to a movie night that will leave you hopeful about your own romantic prospects.

IMDb: 8.1/10

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Youtube TV

About Time

About Time follows Tim (Domhnall Gleeson) and Mary (Rachel McAdams) in what appears to be a simple and touching rom-com. But it raises the question: what if your boyfriend were a time traveler?

Tim (Domhnall Gleeson) and Mary (Rachel McAdams) meet in an alleyway. (Image: IMDb)

It sounds fantastical and ridiculous, and yet About Time is one of the most grounded and raw portrayals of love out there. Tim’s ability to time travel adds a quirky element to the movie, but evolves into a beautiful metaphor about love, loss, and living in the moment.

So if you’re looking for a movie that will make you laugh, cry, and believe in soulmates, it’s about time you watch this movie.

IMDb: 7.8/10

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Youtube TV

For believing in self-love

Summer’s not just about finding your next true love; it can also be a time to love the person you’re stuck with year-round–yourself. These next two films are perfect for a quiet solo date night. Especially when you need that little push to love the incredible person you already are, a little bit harder.

Lady Bird

One of the most endearing coming-of-age stories in recent memory is Greta Gerwig’s solo directorial debut, Lady Bird. Starring Saoirse Ronan, the film follows the titular character, Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson, as she navigates heartbreak, a tumultuous relationship with her mother, and tries to find her way in the world.

Lady Bird (Saoirse Ronan) driving with her mom. (Image IMDb)

Lady Bird’s stubbornness, optimism, independence, and selfishness are deeply relatable and heartwarming. If you ever find yourself feeling stuck in your own head or unsure of yourself, this might be the next movie to add to your summer watchlist. Despite growing pains and teenage turmoil, Lady Bird reminds the audience that it’s okay to love yourself, warts and all.

IMDb: 7.4/10

Where to Watch: Hulu, Prime Video

Almost Famous

Sex, drugs, rock ‘n roll, and loving yourself? Almost Famous really does have it all. This movie will take you on a whirlwind journey as William (Patrick Fugit) goes on tour with an up-and-coming rock band in order to write a story for Rolling Stone Magazine.

Penny Lane (Kate Hudson) and William (Patrick Fugit) share a moment together. (Image: IMDB)

While the music, fashion, and vibes are incredible, this movie is so much more than a time machine to the 70s. It’s a story about acceptance, believing in your own abilities, and staying true to yourself.

If you’re feeling a little lost, Almost Famous will leave you loving yourself a little more loudly, with some incredible music along the way.

IMDB: 7.9/10

Where to Watch: Paramount+

For loving your family

From vacations to moving back into your childhood bedroom, summer offers plenty of family time–perhaps too much. While that can look and feel different for everyone, there’s no harm in needing a little reminder of why you love the people who drive you crazy all summer. These next two films are great for a family movie night or a lazy night in with a sibling.

Little Miss Sunshine

Little Miss Sunshine is the ultimate family road trip film. Olive’s family embarks on a journey to get her to the finals of a beauty pageant as old tensions, clashing personalities, and innocent optimism take a front row seat.

Olive and her family embarking on their journey. (Image: IMDB)

With impeccable performances from Abigail Breslin as Olive, Steve Carell as Frank, and the rest of the cast, this movie will have you laughing and crying with your family all the way through. It serves as a great reminder that no matter how different or quirky some families are, love is at the center of them all.

IMDb: 7.8/10

Where to Watch: Apple TV, Hulu, Prime Video

Little Women

And for her second appearance on this list, Greta Gerwig’s entrancing Little Women is the next film you should watch with your family this summer. Following the story of the March sisters, Little Women is a timeless classic that Gerwig puts a touching spin on.

The March sisters gaze out a window. (Image: IMDb)

This movie contains all sorts of love. Romantic love, self-love, but most importantly, the love we find within our family.

Whether you’re not living with your sibling this summer or living a little too close together in your childhood home, this is an excellent movie to remind you just how everlasting and pure the love of family can be.

IMDb: 7.8/10

Where to Watch: Prime Video

For falling in love with the world

With summer comes fresh air, sunny days, and good weather. We wait all year for those beautiful moments when the sun shines through the tree branches just right and everything feels perfect at that moment in time. Then, in what seems like the blink of an eye, the summer is gone, replaced by cold weather and gray skies. But these next two movies will leave you loving the world in all its complicated beauty all year round.

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

Starring and directed by Ben Stiller, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty follows Walter, a dejected photo developer at Life Magazine who gets a little too caught up in his own daydreaming. But when he’s asked to find a missing photograph for the cover of the magazine or risk losing his job, Walter embarks on a journey that is heartwarming and brilliantly portrayed.

Walter prepares for his adventure. (Image: IMDb)

From Greenland to the Himalayas, Walter’s journey takes him around the world. The entrancing cinematography highlights each place with a sense of hope and wonder. Although it’s a journey of self-reflection, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty is the perfect movie to watch when you need that little bit of inspiration and knowledge that there is so much more out there to discover.

IMDb: 7.3/10

Where to Watch: Hulu, Prime Video

Into the Wild

Into the Wild tells the incredible true story of Chris McCandless (Emile Hirsch) as he lives off the grid and journeys to the great Alaskan Wilderness.

Chris ventures into the wilderness. (Image: IMDb)

As McCandless embarks on his adventure, the audience is pulled along through an ever-changing American landscape. From rapids to mountains, the beauty of nature bursts through the screen.

What is a journey of self-discovery and perseverance is accompanied by the delicate love and appreciation all the world has to offer. Into the Wild will remind you that the world is a dangerously complicated and beautiful place that deserves our love at any time of the year.

IMDb: 8.0/10

Where to Watch: Apple TV, Prime Video

As you know, love is complicated and confusing. But it can also be a road trip with your family, a train ride to Vienna, or just sitting back and hitting play on a movie that will remind you that you’ll find love in the most unexpected ways.