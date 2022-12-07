‘Too Hot to Handle’ Nick Kici Age, Instagram, Job, and More

Netflix is releasing Too Hot to Handle season 4, and Nick Kici is one of the more spiritualist contestants. This sensitive artist type is a worldly traveler with an adorable smile. Nick had been in 10+ relationships, and still, Nick is still struggling to find the one. Maybe Lana can help him change that this season.

Nick writes that he’s “a little sunshine and alot of rain” in his Instagram bio, which is an exciting catchphrase. Will he go the distance this season and win the entire game? We’ll find out very soon! The first five episodes of the fourth season will drop today, December 7, and the rest will drop on December 14.

What is the age of Nick Kici?

Nick is 28, and according to Mixedarticle, he was born on January 7, 1994. According to his official Netflix bio, he is from a small town in Michigan, although he reportedly lives in LA these days.

What is his Instagram Handel

Nick has a relatively low-key vibe on his Instagram account @nickkici, which makes sense because he seems like a sensitive, laidback guy in Too Hot to Handle season 4. Currently, he has over 3,100 followers and will likely find more fans after season 4 breaths of air.

Job of Nick Kici

Nick has done some modeling, but he is a passionate yogi and artist. It seems Nick works as a yoga instructor.

For further updates, please stay tuned.