‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Netflix Release Date Officially Confirmed for December

Witcher fans have been waiting for news on the upcoming prequel show, The Witcher: Blood Origin. It’s been a long time coming, but this past April, they received the Christmas gift they had been anticipating when Netflix confirmed that it would be premiering on Dec 25 – just in time for Christmas!

Releasing Blood Origin at Christmas time makes sense because previous seasons were also released in December. The prequel is set before the events of the third series and takes place during Geralt’s childhood, so Netflix wants to fill the gap with the prequel.

According to reports, Blood Origin was supposed to be ready to go much earlier. Netflix was unsatisfied with Blood Origin, so they bought the show back to life. They rewrote the scripts and cut it down to four episodes.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is releasing this December 2022

There will be a new show that stars Sophia Brown, Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O’Fuarain, Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, and Nathaniel Curtis. Production has also commissioned Joey Batey to reprise his role in the production as Jaskier.

Some believe that Jaskier will be the narrator of Blood Origin. With a narrative framing device, we’ll primarily tell the story by returning in time and returning to the present, and the story will be set centuries before Jaskier was born.

We’ll find out on Dec 25, 2022, when all episodes of The Witcher: Blood Origin are set to release on Netflix.