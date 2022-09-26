Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Netflix Release Date Officially Confirmed for December

Avatar photo

Published

The Witcher: Blood Origin, The Witcher: Blood Origin plot, The Witcher: Blood Origin Netflix
Image Credit: Netflix

Witcher fans have been waiting for news on the upcoming prequel show, The Witcher: Blood Origin. It’s been a long time coming, but this past April, they received the Christmas gift they had been anticipating when Netflix confirmed that it would be premiering on Dec 25 – just in time for Christmas!

Releasing Blood Origin at Christmas time makes sense because previous seasons were also released in December. The prequel is set before the events of the third series and takes place during Geralt’s childhood, so Netflix wants to fill the gap with the prequel.

According to reports, Blood Origin was supposed to be ready to go much earlier. Netflix was unsatisfied with Blood Origin, so they bought the show back to life. They rewrote the scripts and cut it down to four episodes.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is releasing this December 2022

There will be a new show that stars Sophia Brown, Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O’Fuarain, Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, and Nathaniel Curtis. Production has also commissioned Joey Batey to reprise his role in the production as Jaskier.

Some believe that Jaskier will be the narrator of Blood Origin. With a narrative framing device, we’ll primarily tell the story by returning in time and returning to the present, and the story will be set centuries before Jaskier was born.

We’ll find out on Dec 25, 2022, when all episodes of The Witcher: Blood Origin are set to release on Netflix.

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Survivor 43, Survivor 43 cast, Survivor 43 plot, Survivor 43 paraount plus Survivor 43, Survivor 43 cast, Survivor 43 plot, Survivor 43 paraount plus

Entertainment

Is ‘Survivor 43’ on Paramount+?

Survivor, the one of the best reality competition series in history. This popular series is finally back on our screens, and this new season...

12 mins ago
Saw, Saw all parts, Saw movies Saw, Saw all parts, Saw movies

Entertainment

‘Saw X’: Everything We Know So Far About the Release Date, Cast, And Plot

The Saw franchise is one of the most popular horror movie series released to date. The first movie, Saw, premiered on October 29th, 2004....

16 mins ago
Dead to Me season 3, Dead to Me, Dead to Me season 3 plot Dead to Me season 3, Dead to Me, Dead to Me season 3 plot

Entertainment

‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Official Teaser, Synopsis, And More

Dead to Me Season 2 left viewers with a gut punch of emotions, thrills, and suspense. After the new episodes aired, viewers had hours...

20 mins ago
Rosaline, Rosaline cast, Rosaline plot, Rosaline HULU Rosaline, Rosaline cast, Rosaline plot, Rosaline HULU

Entertainment

‘Rosaline’ Cast: Who’s in the New Hulu Romantic Comedy?

This new romantic comedy recounts the famous love story of Romeo and Juliet from the perspective of Rosaline. Rosaline was Romeo’s ex and Juliet’s...

22 mins ago
You season 4, You season 4 updates, You new season You season 4, You season 4 updates, You new season

Entertainment

‘You’ Season 4 is Coming to Netflix in February 2023

Netflix’s TUDUM is finally here, and so much has been announced and released during the virtual fan event. One of the most exciting announcements...

28 mins ago
Vikings: Valhalla season 2, Vikings: Valhalla Vikings: Valhalla season 2, Vikings: Valhalla

Entertainment

‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Season 2 Release Date, Plot, Teaser, And More

Is there going to be a Vikings: Valhalla season 2 coming to Netflix? Keep reading to find out more! The History Channel’s first scripted...

31 mins ago
1899, 1899 Netflix, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 review 1899, 1899 Netflix, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 review

Entertainment

1899 Horror Series from DARK Creators Gets November Netflix Release

The creators of “Dark” have launched another show called “1899”, which will be like a fun puzzle for your brain and your TV. Netflix...

2 hours ago
The Witcher, The Witcher cast The Witcher, The Witcher cast

Entertainment

TUDUM: The Witcher Season 3 Officially Confirmed for Summer 2023

Fans of The Witcher are eager to find out when season 3 will come out, since the second season was released one year ago....

2 hours ago
Dead to Me season 3, Dead to Me, Dead to Me season 3 plot Dead to Me season 3, Dead to Me, Dead to Me season 3 plot

Entertainment

‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Release Date Officially Confirmed for November 2022

The third season of Dead to Me is set to be released in November 2022. This comes as bittersweet news, as fans will want...

2 hours ago

Business

How to Ensure Long-Term Business Growth

It is essential to consider long-term growth strategies and follow the same.

6 hours ago
Dynasty season 6, Dynasty new season, Dynasty season 6 plot Dynasty season 6, Dynasty new season, Dynasty season 6 plot

Entertainment

5Good Unmissable Netflix Shows To Watch This Weekend

Here are our top picks to stream on Netflix this weekend. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story The latest biographical crime drama, Monster: The Jeffrey...

2 days ago
Wednesday, Wednesday cast, Wednesday plot, Wednesday teaser Wednesday, Wednesday cast, Wednesday plot, Wednesday teaser

Entertainment

‘Wednesday’: Release Date Of Wednesday Confirmed For November 2022 On Netflix

Tim Burton’s Wednesday will not make it to Netflix in time for Halloween. However, we won’t have to wait too long to get our...

2 days ago