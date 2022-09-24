The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Sweet Magnolias Star JoAnna Garcia Swisher To Host The Show On Netflix

Good news for the fans of Netflix reality dating shows. The Ultimatum universe on Netflix is expanding, and the Ultimatum: Queer Love is the next version of the show that is arriving on the platform. Netflix recently disclosed that Sweet Magnolias star JoAnna Garcia Swisher would host The Ultimatum: Queer Love.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On premiered in April 2022. The series was renewed for a second season ahead of its debut. It was announced that the second season would focus on queer relationships and feature a predominantly female cast.

The Ultimatum is Set up as a social experiment that gives couples the chance to present ultimatums. Each pair is provided several weeks to decide if they want to get married or break up and potentially date someone new.

The series is executive produced by Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Sarah Dillistone, Stephanie Boyriven, and the production company Kinetic Content.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey hosted the first season of this series, and it was fitting since the celebrity couple had been married for a long time. It’s good to know that JoAnna Garcia Swisher appears to be hosting season 2 without her husband. However, fans are still excited to see her take on the job.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love does not have a release date yet, but viewers can revisit The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On on Netflix.

