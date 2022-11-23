Connect with us

‘The Noel Diary’ Soundtrack: All Songs Featured on the Netflix Rom-Com

Published

The Noel Diary, The Noel Diary cast, The Noel Diary plot, The Noel Diary release date
Image Credit: Netflix

Original Motion Picture Soundtrack from the Netflix romantic comedy film The Noel Diary (2022). The original score music is composed by Dara Taylor (The Invitation, The Tender Bar, Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar) and songs by various artists.

The Noel Diary is a 2022 American romantic comedy film written by David Golden, harles Shyer, Richard Paul Evans, Rebecca Connor, and Charles Shyer directed the film, produced by Margret H. Huddleston, Ridoyanul Hoq, and Stephanie Slack, and distributed by Netflix. The film stars Justin Hartley, Bonnie Bedelia, Barrett Doss, James Remar, Treat Williams, Vivian Full, Essence Atkins, Andrea Sooch, and Aaron Costa Ganis.

The Noel Diary Official EP (Apple Music/Amazon)

Sweet Christmas Memories – Minnie Murphy & Ty Herndon
Christmas in Connecticut with You – Steve Tyrell
Christmas in Your Heart – AJ Wells

Tracklisting

Nostalgic Bedroom
Cemetery
Noel’s Diary
Chicago
Hoarder
The Diary
Rachel Discovers the Diary
Wonderful Life
Jake’s House
Your Mother’s Estate
Adjoining Rooms
Gladys the Baddest
You’ll Be Free
Cleaning Montage
Angelica
Benji’s Story
And Always Will
Guess Life’s All About the Chase
Seeing Scott
Scott’s House
You’ll Always Be My Boy
The House with the Tree
I’ll Never Forget You
Noel
Let Me In

The original soundtrack album is now available for preview, streaming, or purchasing on Apple Music stores and Amazon.

For further updates on The Noel Diary, please stay tuned.

