‘The Noel Diary’ Soundtrack: All Songs Featured on the Netflix Rom-Com

Original Motion Picture Soundtrack from the Netflix romantic comedy film The Noel Diary (2022). The original score music is composed by Dara Taylor (The Invitation, The Tender Bar, Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar) and songs by various artists.

The Noel Diary is a 2022 American romantic comedy film written by David Golden, harles Shyer, Richard Paul Evans, Rebecca Connor, and Charles Shyer directed the film, produced by Margret H. Huddleston, Ridoyanul Hoq, and Stephanie Slack, and distributed by Netflix. The film stars Justin Hartley, Bonnie Bedelia, Barrett Doss, James Remar, Treat Williams, Vivian Full, Essence Atkins, Andrea Sooch, and Aaron Costa Ganis.

The Noel Diary Official EP (Apple Music/Amazon)

Sweet Christmas Memories – Minnie Murphy & Ty Herndon

Christmas in Connecticut with You – Steve Tyrell

Christmas in Your Heart – AJ Wells

Tracklisting

Nostalgic Bedroom

Cemetery

Noel’s Diary

Chicago

Hoarder

The Diary

Rachel Discovers the Diary

Wonderful Life

Jake’s House

Your Mother’s Estate

Adjoining Rooms

Gladys the Baddest

You’ll Be Free

Cleaning Montage

Angelica

Benji’s Story

And Always Will

Guess Life’s All About the Chase

Seeing Scott

Scott’s House

You’ll Always Be My Boy

The House with the Tree

I’ll Never Forget You

Noel

Let Me In

The original soundtrack album is now available for preview, streaming, or purchasing on Apple Music stores and Amazon.

For further updates on The Noel Diary, please stay tuned.