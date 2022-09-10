‘The Crown’ Season 6: Release Date Prediction, Cast, Plot, and All We Know So Far

The Crown season six is the last of the series. What do we know about the series so far? When will it be released on Netflix? Here’s what we know of the season so far.

There was some back and forth on The Crown season 6. Initially, The Crown was originally planned as six-season series, and there was a moment when Peter MOrgan decided it should end with the fifth season, but then he realized he should switched back to six seasons.

Now all eyes are on when this final season will air.

There isn’t a release date yet, but we’re looking at The Crown season 6 to arrive in November 2023. This would match the release date of previous seasons of The Crown.

The Cast of The Crown Season 6

The change in the cast is happening with the fifth season of The Crown, and that cast will stick around for the sixth season. The main form is confirmed as:

Dominic West as Prince Charles

Meg Bellamy as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

Rufus Kampa as Young Prince William

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

Ed McVey as Older Prince William

Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

