‘The Conjuring’ Movies: Are They Available to Watch on Netflix?

Plenty of horror movies will get you in the Halloween spirit. But if you’re looking for one of the best, we recommend The Conjuring.

Not only will this film have you sleeping with every light on, but it’ll also have you ready to watch the next instalment the next night because the story is just that good. What’s more, horror icons like Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson are in it – even if you’re not a fan of horror films and know these actors from other projects, their energy is unforgettable.

With Halloween less than a week away, it’s finally time to stream The Conjuring. Here’s where you can go to do just that.

Is The Conjuring on Netflix?

Netflix has a new instalment of The Conjuring today, but the bad news is that it’s just The Conjuring 2.

If you want to watch the second movie, you can do so without having to worry about catching up with the first. You’ll be able to enjoy every second of watching the title without any knowledge gap. However, if you’re more interested in protecting the franchise from start to finish, read on and find out where to go.

Where to stream all The Conjuring movies

Today, horror fans can stream all three instalments of The Conjuring on HBO Max with their subscription.