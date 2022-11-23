Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘The Circle’ Season 5 Netflix Release Date Confirmed for December 2022

Avatar photo

Published

The Circle season 5, The Circle new season, The Circle
Image Credit: Netflix

The circle season 5 series is coming this December. Today, we share everything we know about season 5 with you lucky folk!

Netflix renewed The circle for a season 4 and 5. Season 4 was released in May 2022, and we’re still hoping to see season 5 arrive by the end of 2022.

When The Circle first came out, only one season was set to be released each year. But after the second season’s release in 2021, we saw the third season later in the same year. Now, the same has happened with season 4 and season 5.

So, when is The Circle season 5 coming to Netflix? Find out below.

The Release Date of The Circle season 5

Get ready to watch the series because The Circle season 5 premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET.

An official release schedule from Netflix has not been announced yet, nor has a total episode count, but we’re sharing our predicted release date schedule below.

Week 1 (Wednesday, December 28): Episodes 1-4
Week 2 (Wednesday, January 4): Episodes 5-8
Week 3 (Wednesday, January 11): Episodes 9-12
Week 4 (Wednesday, January 18): Finale Episode

For further updates on The Circle season 5, please stay tuned.

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Wednesday, Wednesday cast, Wednesday plot, Wednesday teaser Wednesday, Wednesday cast, Wednesday plot, Wednesday teaser

Entertainment

What Age Rating Does ‘Wednesday’ on Netflix Have? [Parents Guide]

Wednesday debuted its eight episodes early this morning, reintroducing us to one of the most iconic characters. Jenna Ortega plays the titular character, and...

4 mins ago
Wednesday, Wednesday cast, Wednesday plot, Wednesday teaser Wednesday, Wednesday cast, Wednesday plot, Wednesday teaser

Entertainment

What Time is ‘Wednesday Addams’ Coming to Netflix Tonight? [By Timezones]

Time to get into the creepy and kooky mode because Wednesday is coming on Netflix tonight! The supernatural drama follows Wednesday Addams from the...

8 mins ago
Kaleidoscope, Kaleidoscope cast, Kaleidoscope plot Kaleidoscope, Kaleidoscope cast, Kaleidoscope plot

Entertainment

Kaleidoscope release date, cast, synopsis, trailer, and more

Kaleidoscope, a new drama series, is coming to Netflix in the new year like no other. It is created by Eric Garcia, who also...

13 mins ago

Interesting

5 Unsolved Criminal Cases from Across the UK

Read about 5 instances of unsolved criminal cases below…

45 mins ago

Shopping

Tips for Buying a Vape That Looks Like a Cigarette

This article will guide you on how to buy and use a cigarette-shaped vape.

1 hour ago

Legal

7 Questions to Ask When Hiring A Car Accident Lawyer For Your Case

You need to hire a lawyer if you have been in an accident.

1 hour ago

Gambling

The Psychology of Poker: 12 Ways How to Read Your Opponents

Here are 12 ways to read your opponents in poker.

1 hour ago

Lifestyle

The Laws of Using Electronics Whilst Driving 

The law on using electronic devices was updated in the spring of 2022.

2 hours ago

Travel

How to Make Cornwall the Highlight of Your Year

If you’re thinking about planning a staycation, how about the southwest coast, famous for its tropical-like beaches, incredible waves, and tasty treats – Cornwall?

2 hours ago
A Waltons Thanksgiving, A Waltons Thanksgiving plot, A Waltons Thanksgiving cast A Waltons Thanksgiving, A Waltons Thanksgiving plot, A Waltons Thanksgiving cast

Entertainment

‘A Waltons Thanksgiving’: Where to Watch, Release Date & Time, Trailer, and More

The Walton family is returning to The CW this holiday season with one more movie. Last year, the network aired The Waltons’ Homecoming, the...

18 hours ago
Santa Bootcamp, Santa Bootcamp plot, Santa Bootcamp cast Santa Bootcamp, Santa Bootcamp plot, Santa Bootcamp cast

Entertainment

‘Santa Bootcamp’ on Lifetime: What’s it About, Release Date & Time, Cast, and More

Melissa Joan Hart directs the film. The story follows Emily Strauss, an event planner who’s recently been employed by the mall magnate Ed Mancini...

18 hours ago
Dead to Me season 3, Dead to Me, Dead to Me season 3 plot Dead to Me season 3, Dead to Me, Dead to Me season 3 plot

Entertainment

Does Judy Die in the ‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Finale? [Spoilers]

In Dead to Me Season 3, Judy ultimately has cervical cancer after she and Jen travel to Mexico for a final vacation. However, because...

18 hours ago