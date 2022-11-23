‘The Circle’ Season 5 Netflix Release Date Confirmed for December 2022

The circle season 5 series is coming this December. Today, we share everything we know about season 5 with you lucky folk!

Netflix renewed The circle for a season 4 and 5. Season 4 was released in May 2022, and we’re still hoping to see season 5 arrive by the end of 2022.

When The Circle first came out, only one season was set to be released each year. But after the second season’s release in 2021, we saw the third season later in the same year. Now, the same has happened with season 4 and season 5.

So, when is The Circle season 5 coming to Netflix? Find out below.

Get ready to watch the series because The Circle season 5 premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET.

An official release schedule from Netflix has not been announced yet, nor has a total episode count, but we’re sharing our predicted release date schedule below.

Week 1 (Wednesday, December 28): Episodes 1-4

Week 2 (Wednesday, January 4): Episodes 5-8

Week 3 (Wednesday, January 11): Episodes 9-12

Week 4 (Wednesday, January 18): Finale Episode

For further updates on The Circle season 5, please stay tuned.