Teletubbies Netflix Kids’ Complete Cast

Teletubbies reboot is set to premiere on November 14 on Netflix, and we’ve got all the updates about the upcoming kids’ show!

This is the second reboot of the series. The original series ran from 1997 to 2001 and consisted of five seasons. The show was rebooted in 2014 and ran from 2015 to 2018. However, there were only four seasons in the revival series.

The original series writer and co-creator Andrew Davenport created Netflix’s revamped version. Catherine Williams wrote the scripts for each episode with help from Davenport and Ashley Comeau.

Netflix’s Teletubbies cast

Here’s the complete cast list below:

Jeremiah Krage as Tinky Winky – Krage played Cyberman in Doctor Who and Tinky Winky in the Teletubbies 2015 reboot.

Tituss Burgess, as the Narrator

Julia Pulo as the Host of “Tummy Tales”

Rachelle Beinart as Po – Beinart is known as a professional stuntwoman, and she’s done stunts for the movies Wonder Woman 1984, Morbius, Batman etc.

Nick Kellington as Dipsy – Kellington portrayed Bistan in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Dipsy in the Teletubbies 2015 reboot.

Rebecca Hyland as Laa-Laa – Hyland played Laa-Laa in the Teletubbies 2015 reboot.

Check out the exciting official trailer!

For further updates on Teletubbies, Please stay tuned with us.