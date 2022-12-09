Stranger Things Took Netflix By Storm with its Best Season Yet in 2022

Season 4 of the fan-favorite show Stranger Things premiered in the summer of 2022 after a long hiatus.

This season’s anticipation was at its peak as fans eagerly awaited to see what was next in the supernatural teen drama. The show put all the rumors of missing the mark of being the best show to an end.

The delay of the show was one of the covid hit events. But fans proved their title of being the most passionate fans ever, and the show climbed the charts of being one of the best and most streamed shows on Netflix.

Season 4 was an outstanding balance of nostalgia with a fresh air of new storyline and characters. The audience instantly fell in love with quirky metalhead Eddie Munson played by Joseph Quinn, who led the hellfire club and was a marshmallow at heart.

This is one of the show’s best seasons; that compensates for all the delays and makes it worthwhile to watch it. The show’s cast was challenged with their own lives and supernatural demons. To save each other and conquer friendship, the stranger things squad fought again.

We cannot wait for the next season, but it will likely hit our screens in the first half of 2024.

