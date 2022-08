Release Date Of New Episodes Of Once Upon a Small Town

Once Upon a Small Town, a new Korean original series will land on Netflix in September 2022, and we’re so excited to share Once Upon a Small Town’s episode release schedule.

Once Upon a Small Town was developed by Kwon Seok-Jang and written by Baek Eun-kyeong. It’s adapted from a web novel of the same name by Park Ha-min.

The amazingly talented cast comprises Park Soo-young, Baek Seong-Cheol, Choo Young-woo, Jung Suk-Yong, Yoo Yeon, Baek Ji-won, Park Ji-ah, Na Chul, Roh Jae-won, and Park Ye-ni. Once Upon a Small Town is about the love story between a veterinarian and a policewoman from the countryside.

Episode Release Schedule of Once Upon a Small Town

The first episode premieres on Netflix on Monday, 5 September 2022. You can expect episodes two and three to drop on 6 September and 7 September. Then, new episodes of the romance series will be released every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. There are a total of 12 episodes.

Here’s the complete list of the Release Schedule.

Episode 1: 5 September 2022

Episode 2: 6 September 2022

Episode 3: 7 September 2022

Episode 4: 12 September 2022

Episode 5: 13 September 2022

Episode 6: 14 September 2022

Episode 7: 19 September 2022

Episode 8: 20 September 2022

Episode 9: 21 September 2022

Episode 10: 26 September 2022

Episode 11: 27 September 2022

Episode 12: 28 September 2022

Trailer of Once Upon a Small Town