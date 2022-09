New Netflix Originals Arriving October 2022 [Full List]

Welcome again to an early look ahead at the Netflix Originals planned to release in October 2022. Here is the complete list of Netflix Originals with the release date, so let’s get started.

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in October 2022

Oddballs

Netflix Release Date: October 7th

The Midnight Club

Netflix Release Date: October 8th

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Netflix Release Date: October 14th

Descendant

Netflix Release Date: October 21st

From Scratch

Netflix Release Date: October 21st

The School for Good and Evil (2022)

Netflix Release Date: October 19th

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Netflix Release Date: October 25th-28th

The Good Nurse (2022)

Netflix Release Date: October 26th

All Quiet on the Western Front

Netflix Release Date: October 28th

Wendell & Wild

Netflix Release Date: October 28th

The Stranger (2022)

Netflix Release Date: October TBD

Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in October 2022

Barbarians (Season 2)

Netflix Release Date: October 21st

Language: German

Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: October 2022 To Be Declared

Language: Italian

Belascoarán, PI (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: October 12th

Language: Spanish (From Mexico)

LiSA Another Great Day

Netflix Release Date: October 18th (subject to change)

Language: Japanese

Other October 2022 Netflix Original Non-English-Language Releases

