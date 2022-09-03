New K-Dramas Coming to Netflix This October

With Summer almost over and Fall on the way, we take our first look at some exciting new k-dramas headed to Netflix in October 2022.

TBC K-Dramas on Netflix in October 2022

Glitch (Season 1) Netflix Originals

Seasons: 1 | Episode: 10

Genre: Thriller | Runtime: To Be Declared

Cast: Baek Joo Hee, Hong Ji Hyo, Ryu Kyung Soo, Heo Bo Ra, Lee Dong Hwi

New Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in October 2022

The Queen’s Umbrella (Season 1) Netflix Originals

Seasons: 1 | Episode: 16

Genre: Historical | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Kim Hye Soo, Yoo Sun Ho, Kim Hae Sook, Kim Eui Sung, Choi Won Young

Coming to Netflix: October 15th, 2022 | New Episodes: Saturday, Sunday

Returning Weekly K-Dramas in October 2022

Little Women (Season 1) Netflix Originals

Seasons: 1 | Episode: 12

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Kim Go Eun, Uhm Ji Won, Nam Ji Hyun, Wi Ha Joon, Park Ji Hoo

Coming to Netflix: October 9th, 2022 | New Episodes: Saturday, Sunday

