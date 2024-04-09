How Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” and “Evermore” Changed the Songwriting Game Forever

In the midst of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, the last thing people were counting on was a new music drop from their favorite artist. Which is why, when Taylor Swift released two albums just months apart, she took the world by storm.

Swifties and new listeners alike were shocked by “folklore” and “evermore.” These two sister albums sound nothing like anything Taylor has released before. With the stripped-down, folky vibe of these albums, Taylor’s ingenuity created two instant hits.

However, the music is not the only notable element that makes these albums so appealing. Taylor put her songwriting prowess to the test in several groundbreaking ways.

Literary Expertise

With “folklore” and “evermore,” Taylor reveals that she could excel at being an English teacher in another life. In both these albums, Taylor expertly uses literary elements to bring her lyrics to life.

Take, for instance, “the lakes” from “folklore.” In this song, Taylor insists to her partner that she wants to run away to the lakes, where she thinks all the poets went to die, away from the attention and pressures of the media. She uses a clever play on words with:

I've come too far to watch some name-dropping sleaze

Tell me what are my words worth

Taylor uses a slick double meaning here, with the phrase “words worth” also a nod to the famous poet, William Wordsworth. She is able to take her grudges with the media and tie it into her desire to follow the poets and detach from social media.

Additionally, the song “happiness” uses vivid imagery and deep metaphors to elicit deeply heart-wrenching feelings from the listener. For example, when she could have just said, “I cry in the pillow you used to use,” Taylor instead writes, “now my eyes leak acid rain in the pillow where you used to lay your head.”

Taylor also uses masterful metaphors in many songs. Take one of my personal favorites, “cowboy like me”, for example. This song tells the tale of two cowboy vagabonds and their passionate but ultimately doomed love affair. Arguably, this is one of Swift’s most romantic songs, with lyrics like:

Now you hang from my lips

Like the Gardens of Babylon

With your boots beneath my bed

Forever is the sweetest con

This metaphor subtly turns this romance into a tragedy. The Hanging Gardens of Babylon, one of the seven wonders of the ancient world, are considered one of the most beautiful landmarks. However, there is no archeological evidence that proves these gardens were actually real. While Taylor describes a passionate romance, this metaphor makes listeners question if it was ever real.

Though Taylor always utilizes literary elements in her songwriting, she seems to emphasize her skills with these albums. Thus, the lyrics in these sister albums feel more like poetry than mere songs.

Songs as Stories

Another exciting aspect of these two albums is that several of the songs are full-fledged stories. That’s right, in both “folklore” and “evermore”, Taylor includes songs that stray from the typical repetitiveness of pop lyrics to plot out entire storylines.

A fan favorite is the love triangle created by the songs “betty”, “cardigan”, and “august” on “folklore”. These songs create a messy romance narrative, with perspectives from each character: one for James, one for Betty, and one for a second girl (which many fans have deemed “Augustine”).

“cardigan” is from Betty’s perspective after she finds out that James cheated on her. “august” is from the second girl’s perspective as she details her summer fling with James. And “betty” is from James’ perspective as he begs for Betty’s forgiveness.

Taylor’s storytelling is so vivid that these songs have inspired many people to create their own interpretations of the story. In fact, short films such as “folklore: The Love Triangle” have been made.

Other songs that deserve honorable mentions for great storytelling include “the last great american dynasty”, a tale about the whimsical part of Taylor’s house, and “no body, no crime,” a zesty collab with HAIM that tells a refreshing story of revenge.

Life-Fueled Lyrics

Taylor Swift is no stranger to writing songs about her life experiences. However, there is something especially vulnerable about her autobiographical songs in “folklore” and “evermore”. I suspect this is because of a mix of the strong usage of literary elements and the compelling storytelling she masters in these eras.

For instance, “marjorie” is, arguably, one of Taylor’s most vulnerable songs. This song is a tribute to her late grandmother, Marjorie. “marjorie” even includes vocals from Taylor’s grandmother, as she was an opera singer. For anyone who’s lost a close relative, this song is a pang to the heart.

What died didn't stay dead

What died didn't stay dead

You're alive in my head

“Peace” is another song about Taylor’s life that is absolutely heart-wrenching. In “peace”, Taylor writes to her partner, asking, “would it be enough if I could never give you peace?”. Taylor reveals how her massive level of fame has impacted her ability to keep relationships.

Not many people can relate to being a super famous pop star. However, the insecurities Taylor describes and how she writes about them leave many people, including myself, claiming “peace” as an underrated favorite.

How “Folklore” and “Evermore” Inspired Songwriters Everywhere

I like to consider “folklore” and “evermore” the catalysts for the Taylor Swift Renaissance. With the bold shift in music and writing, it was once again “cool” to be a Taylor Swift fan.

Taylor Swift during the ‘Folklore’ set at The Eras Tour.

However, this was not the only impact that these albums had. After these albums, with the stripped-down music and heartfelt writing, a new wave of singer-songwriters seemed to emerge. An acoustic, folky sound became popular. Softly spoken singers and sad songs prevailed.

Taylor Swift’s influence and impact is only growing stronger. It’s exciting to see what new heights she will come to with her new album, “The Tortured Poet’s Society,” and her Eras tour. If you’re interested in reading more about Taylor, be sure to check out these articles: