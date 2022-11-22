Millie Gibson Cast as Newest ‘Doctor Who’ Companion

Jodie Whittaker bid adios to the set and the series in “The Power of the Doctor,”. The Doctor now wants to start afresh. Russell T Davies is now returning as showrunner after many years of being away, and Ncuti Gatwa will now be playing the Fifteenth Doctor.

But the question in the audience’s minds is, what’s a Doctor without a companion? We have now been refilled with the news on that.

The 18-year-old Gibson has made a name for herself on the anciently long-running British soap opera Coronation Street. “Although I am in total disbelief, It’s great to be the cast as the Doctor’s companion,” she explained in a statement. “It is like a gift, and also dream come true, and I will do everything that is in my hands to try and fill up the shoes of fellow companions that have travelled. And there is no better way in my understanding than to be beside the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side.”

After David Tennant gets back, Millie Gibson is supposed to play the companion of Doctor Who

Gatwa said:

“Millie is just the partner. The girl is full of talent and strength. She also has cheeky sparkles in her eyes but is as sharp as a razor. From the very moment she walks into the room, she makes all our heads turn. The adventure is expected to be so wild and fun. I cannot seem to WAIT to sail the entire universe with Millie!”

The fans would need to wait a little longer for all this new stuff. It will be arriving next year.