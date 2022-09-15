Maya Hawke Says She Would ‘Love’ to Do a Spin-off Series with Joe Keery

Stranger Things season 5 is still a long way off, primarily because the final season is still being written. There are plenty of stars in the show’s cast who have active projects while we wait for the new episodes to come out. Maya Hawke, for example, has an album coming out very soon. Joe Keery also has another project coming out soon.

Hawke is releasing her album “Moss” on September 23rd. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she discusses Stranger Things, music, and the future for her character Robin. Hawke wants her character to have a hero death and to have the opportunity to work with Joe Keery in the future.

The on-screen friendships of Robin Buckley and Steve Harrington show the importance of off-screen friendships as well. Their friendship is one of the most popular and beloved fruits of Stranger Things, and the actors enjoy the chemistry shown on TV both on set and outside. DJO (Keery’s stage name) said in an interview that he texted Hawke his new album (called Decide) when it releases on September 16th.

Maya Hawke would love a spinoff with Joe Keery from Stranger Things

Hawke would be willing to do a spinoff on Stranger Things if it meant she were able to work with Keery again. It would be cool to see them hang around together in New York in the nineties.

“I’m normally not a fan of spinoffs, but if I had the opportunity to work with Joe Keery, then I would try anything. He’s so funny and wonderful to work with and he has great boundaries. He’s an excellent coworker and I would do anything with him.”

Although it seems unlikely, there is a spinoff idea for Stranger Things that has not come to fruition. Stranger Things already has a planned spinoff series and will not follow the main characters we knew from the show.