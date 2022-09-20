Maya Hawke Reveals She Wants More Characters Killed Off in the Next Stranger Things Season

Stranger Things has been a super hit series, and fans will likely have their own unique and personal wishlist for the characters and storylines for the upcoming seasons.

Millie Bobby Brown has said that she thinks it’s time the Duffer Brothers “start upping the death toll”. Her co-star, Maya Hawke, too, has joined the conversation with a surprising confession about her wish to see a fan-favorite character die in the fifth season.

As the production of the fifth season of Stranger Things has only just begun, it’s still to see who will die in the show’s final season. However, one obvious thing is that star Maya Hawke is not opposed to her character’s death in the show’s last season, and she’d love to see Robin’s character die a hero’s death.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Hawke addressed Millie Bobby Brown’s recent comments about the Duffer Brothers needing to kill more characters.

She confessed, “Well, it’s the last season, so people are probably going to die. I would love to die and get my hero’s moment. I’d love to die with honor, as any actor would,”.

