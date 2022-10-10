Love Is Blind Season 3 cast: Who is in the new season?

Love Blind Season 3 will be here before you know it. We’ll be looking at the 30 singles eager to find love this season.
It’s time for another search for love. Thirty singles will take part in the latest season of the social experiment. Is love truly blind?
The second and third seasons of the TV show haven’t fared very well in keeping couples together. There have been some positive outcomes, but the show has led to eventual departures for many more. With all eyes on Season 3, there appear to be some recurring problems – mainly that physical chemistry and emotional compatibility don’t guarantee a happy marriage.
Who will we get to see in the new season? Nick and Vanessa Lachey will return as the hosts in Love Is Blind Season 3.
Meet the women in Love Is Blind Season 3
Fifteen women are going into the pods in Love Is Blind Season 3. They are:
Raven, 29, pilates instructor
Valerie, 35, dermatologist
Kim, 30, teacher and coach
Loren, 36, medical device representative
Nancy, 32, a real estate investor
Colleen, 26, ballet dancer and digital PR strategist
Alexa, 27, insurance agency owner
Amanda, 31, stylist
Ashley, 29, chiropractor
Jess, 30, senior event producer
Brannigan, 35, critical care nurse
Charita, 35, makeup artist
Chelsey, 27, customer success manager
Kalekia, 31, ICU nurse practitioner
Zanab, 33, realtor
Meet the men in Love Is Blind Season 3
Who are the men in the season? Let’s take a look:
Simmer, 27, director of marketing technology
Tony, 34, medical device sales rep
Matt, 28, private charter sales executive
Dale, 32, a cybersecurity student
DaVonté, 29, fitness development coach
Andrew, 30, director of operations
Anthony, 33, attorney
Bartise, 27, senior analyst
Julian, 34, managing director of operations
Nash, 34, realtor
Brennon, 32, water treatment engineer
Cole, 27, realtor
Dakota, 29, aerospace engineer
Sikiru, aka “SK”, 34, data engineer
Zach, 29, med school/interior quality control manager