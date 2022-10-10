Love Is Blind Season 3 cast: Who is in the new season?

Love Blind Season 3 will be here before you know it. We’ll be looking at the 30 singles eager to find love this season.

It’s time for another search for love. Thirty singles will take part in the latest season of the social experiment. Is love truly blind?

The second and third seasons of the TV show haven’t fared very well in keeping couples together. There have been some positive outcomes, but the show has led to eventual departures for many more. With all eyes on Season 3, there appear to be some recurring problems – mainly that physical chemistry and emotional compatibility don’t guarantee a happy marriage.

Who will we get to see in the new season? Nick and Vanessa Lachey will return as the hosts in Love Is Blind Season 3.

Meet the women in Love Is Blind Season 3

Fifteen women are going into the pods in Love Is Blind Season 3. They are:

Raven, 29, pilates instructor

Valerie, 35, dermatologist

Kim, 30, teacher and coach

Loren, 36, medical device representative

Nancy, 32, a real estate investor

Colleen, 26, ballet dancer and digital PR strategist

Alexa, 27, insurance agency owner

Amanda, 31, stylist

Ashley, 29, chiropractor

Jess, 30, senior event producer

Brannigan, 35, critical care nurse

Charita, 35, makeup artist

Chelsey, 27, customer success manager

Kalekia, 31, ICU nurse practitioner

Zanab, 33, realtor

Meet the men in Love Is Blind Season 3



Who are the men in the season? Let’s take a look:

Simmer, 27, director of marketing technology

Tony, 34, medical device sales rep

Matt, 28, private charter sales executive

Dale, 32, a cybersecurity student

DaVonté, 29, fitness development coach

Andrew, 30, director of operations

Anthony, 33, attorney

Bartise, 27, senior analyst

Julian, 34, managing director of operations

Nash, 34, realtor

Brennon, 32, water treatment engineer

Cole, 27, realtor

Dakota, 29, aerospace engineer

Sikiru, aka “SK”, 34, data engineer

Zach, 29, med school/interior quality control manager