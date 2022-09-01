‘Love in the Villa’: Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything Else We Know

Netflix is going to start this next month with the release of the romantic comedy Love in the Villa on September 1st. The streamer seems to be a bit inclined towards the rom-com along with the action comedy. Subscribers are loving the change as well.

Love in the Villa will be starring Netflix rom-com veteran Kat Graham and The Umbrella Academy‘s Tom Hopper. Their initial meeting starts off a bit rough but develops into something so much more. And all of these happen in the City of Love: Verona, Italy.

Graham will be playing the role of Julie. Julie is a teacher whose dream trip to Verona, Italy, seems to go off track after her long-term boyfriend breaks up with her.

Hopper, on the other hand, plays the character of Charlie.

Charlie is an uptight British guy who takes a trip to Verona once a year for his job. Hopper is well known for his role as Luther Hargreeves/Number One in The Umbrella Academy. Hopper also played some roles in Merlin, Northmen – A Viking Saga, Black Sails, and Game of Thrones.

The main cast member of love in the village includes:

Kat Graham as Julie

Tom Hopper as Charlie

Laura Hopper as Cassie

Raymond Ablack as Brandon

Emilio Solfrizzi as Silvio

Lorenzo Lazzarini as Uberto

Stefano Skalkotos as Police Chief

Sean Amsing as Roberto

For further information about Love in the Villa, Please stay tuned with us.