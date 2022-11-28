‘Kung Fu’ Season 3, Episode 8 Release Date & Time (Plus Where to Watch)

Kung Fu Season 3 Episode 8 release date is near. The series focuses on martial arts and adventures, and the CW ordered it for their fall lineup. The show is adapted from the 1970s show of the same name, but the only difference is that the plot is set in the present day. We will be seeing a Chinese American woman in the lead.

She was in university but went on to find herself a better place and joined a Chinese monastery. It changed her whole life when she learned martial arts in this school for three years. Upon her infamous return to America, Nicky starts using her Shaolin values in her daily life and protects her people and culture in San Francisco.

Her main enemy is the Triad. Triad is a group or organization trying to defy the Asian people and community in the city. However, a killer on the loose has just killed her Shaolin mentor, and Nicky is the next target.

Kung Fu Season 3 Episode 8 is supposed to be released on 30th November 2022. The episode is titled Betrayal and will arrive on the CW Network at 9 PM Eastern Time. Kung Fu fans should mark the Wednesdays because the show will drop its new episodes every week.

