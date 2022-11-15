Is the ‘Tulsa King’ Starring Sylvester Stallone on Netflix?

Sylvester Stallone proved to be a significant player in Hollywood for many years, and now he has finally thought of taking his talents to the small screen with Tulsa King. And, of course, several subscribers are probably wondering if they will get to see the Academy Award winner in his first-ever scripted series on Netflix.

Taylor Sheridan, the talented individual who has worked on shows such as Yellowstone, 1883, and The Mayor of Kingstown, has starred in another crime drama with The Sopranos writer Terence Winter called Tulsa King. The show is about a gangster named Dwight “The General” Manfredi, played by Stallone, who comes out of jail only to be exiled to Tulsa by the family he stayed loyal to for so many years.

Is Tulsa King available on Netflix?

Subscribers should forget about watching the exciting mob series starring Stallone on the streamer because Tulsa King is unavailable on Netflix. It also doesn’t seem likely to happen any time soon.

Fortunately for the members, the streaming powerhouse has a substantial amount of exciting crime drama titles ready to enjoy. Some of the well-crafted options out there include Narcos, Ozark, Bodyguard, Who Killed Sara?, and Peaky Blinders, only to name a few.



So, Where can we stream Tulsa King?

Tulsa King is currently playing on Paramount+. The series will join a lineup that includes The Offer, Halo, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

For more such updates, please refer to our website.