In his new project, Mike Flanagan teams up with Leah Fong to create The Midnight Club – and you’ll be able to watch it on Fridays at midnight on Netflix.

A Netflix original, The Midnight Club, is about a group of terminally ill patients who live at a hospice run by a mysterious doctor. Every night the patients meet at midnight to tell sinister stories to each other, but then one dies, and weird occurrences happen.

The talented ensemble cast includes Ruth Codd, Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Annarah Shephard, Aya Furukawa, Sauriyan Sapkota, Heather Langenkamp, William Chris Sumpter, and many others.

So is The Midnight Club a television adaptation? Is it based on a book or a completely original work? Read on to find out!

Is The Midnight Club based on a book?

The Netflix show is inspired by the 1994 book of the same name, and the show also drew inspiration from several other books written by Christopher Pike. You can purchase this book on Amazon as a paperback or eBook.

Pike has written many books, one being Fall into Darkness, that has been filmed previously; in 2002. His children’s book series Spooksville was also turned into a TV show in 2013.

His latest work to be adapted is “The Midnight Club”. We’ll see the next book of Pike’s adaptation is “The Season of Passage”. Flanagan will adapt the science fiction novel as a film for Universal.