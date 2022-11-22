Is Special Agent Kensi Blye Leaving ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’?

It has been a long journey for Special Agent Kensi Blye on NCIS: Los Angeles. She’s been a woman with a chip on her shoulder who knew how to take care of herself and did so with a determination that roared out independence.

Over these years, she’s loved the family she’s built within the team, fell in love with Deeks, and now is learning her way as a foster mother to Rosa (Rosa is the child she rescued in Guatemala). It’s been tough for her to take on new parenthood without a guidebook or an example. Her father expired, and her mother wasn’t around to set an example for her.

However, like everything, she has also made up her mind this time. Kensi has taken over her new role intending to do her best and be what Rosa requires even if she struggles through it and makes mistakes. However, the plot isn’t over, it’s just getting started. Although some viewers are concerned about Kensi’s place on the team.

Before the premiere of the 14th season, Ruah sat down with TV Fanatic to talk about Kensi’s upcoming plotlines and how she’d like to see the show revisit her character. More of this story will be told for Special Agent Kensi Blye. But for now, she will still be kicking tail and taking names on NCIS: Los Angeles shortly.

