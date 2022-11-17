CBS Midseason 2023 Schedule: Premieres and Returning Show Dates

2022 is coming to an end, which means we’ll be saying goodbye to some of our favorite shows on T.V. Thankfully, we know that many of them will be returning in 2023.
The C.B.S. midseason schedule, which kicks off on January 2, Monday, will reunite N.C.I.S. fans with all three of the franchise’s series crossing over event.
C.B.S. midseason schedule: What’s new and returning?
Monday, January 2 – The N.C.I.S. crossover event
N.C.I.S.: Hawai’i returns at a particular time
N.C.I.S.: Los Angeles season 14 returns on a special night and time
N.C.I.S. season 20 returns
Tuesday, January, 3
F.B.I.: International season 2 midseason premiere
F.B.I.: Most Wanted season 4 midseason premiere
F.B.I. season 5 midseason premiere
Wednesday, January, 4
Tough as Nails season 4 premiere (two-hour event)
The Price is Right at Night returns with new episodes.
Thursday, January, 5
Young Sheldon season 6 midseason premiere
So Help Me Todd midseason premiere
C.S.I.: Vegas season 2 midseason premiere
Ghosts season 2 midseason premiere
Friday, January, 6
Fire Country midseason premiere
Blue Bloods season 13 midseason premiere
S.W.A.T. season 6 midseason premiere
Sunday, January, 8
East New York midseason premiere
60 MINUTES
NCIS: Los Angeles
Wednesday, January, 11
The Price is Right at Night
Tough as Nails (regular time slot)
Lingo series premiere
Monday, January, 16
The Neighborhood midseason premiere
N.C.I.S. (regular time slot)
N.C.I.S.: Hawai’i
Bob Hearts Abishola
Sunday, January, 29
Fire Country (special episode to air after the A.F.C. Championship)
Sunday, February, 5
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards
Thursday, February, 23
True Lies series premiere
C.S.I.: Vegas
Young Sheldon
Ghosts
Wednesday, March 1
True Lies
Survivor season 44 premiere