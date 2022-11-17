Connect with us

Entertainment

CBS Midseason 2023 Schedule: Premieres and Returning Show Dates

Young Sheldon, Young Sheldon plot, Young Sheldon new season
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Television

2022 is coming to an end, which means we’ll be saying goodbye to some of our favorite shows on T.V. Thankfully, we know that many of them will be returning in 2023.

The C.B.S. midseason schedule, which kicks off on January 2, Monday, will reunite N.C.I.S. fans with all three of the franchise’s series crossing over event.

C.B.S. midseason schedule: What’s new and returning?

Monday, January 2 – The N.C.I.S. crossover event

N.C.I.S.: Hawai’i returns at a particular time
N.C.I.S.: Los Angeles season 14 returns on a special night and time
N.C.I.S. season 20 returns

Tuesday, January, 3

F.B.I.: International season 2 midseason premiere
F.B.I.: Most Wanted season 4 midseason premiere
F.B.I. season 5 midseason premiere

Wednesday, January, 4

Tough as Nails season 4 premiere (two-hour event)
The Price is Right at Night returns with new episodes.

Thursday, January, 5

Young Sheldon season 6 midseason premiere
So Help Me Todd midseason premiere
C.S.I.: Vegas season 2 midseason premiere
Ghosts season 2 midseason premiere

Friday, January, 6

Fire Country midseason premiere
Blue Bloods season 13 midseason premiere
S.W.A.T. season 6 midseason premiere

Sunday, January, 8

East New York midseason premiere
60 MINUTES
NCIS: Los Angeles

Wednesday, January, 11

The Price is Right at Night
Tough as Nails (regular time slot)
Lingo series premiere

Monday, January, 16

The Neighborhood midseason premiere
N.C.I.S. (regular time slot)
N.C.I.S.: Hawai’i
Bob Hearts Abishola

Sunday, January, 29

Fire Country (special episode to air after the A.F.C. Championship)

Sunday, February, 5

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards

Thursday, February, 23

True Lies series premiere
C.S.I.: Vegas
Young Sheldon
Ghosts

Wednesday, March 1

True Lies
Survivor season 44 premiere

